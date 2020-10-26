Blow it up, Bill: Pats dynasty as we know it is over, and it's time to trade talent away

This is probably the toughest subject matter I’ve had to write about when it comes to your New England Patriots since Bill Belichick took over.
Sure, there have been some low times and hugely disappointing losses.
But I’m not talking about the Super Bowl losses, especially that one that ruined the greatest season ever, or the humiliating home playoff losses to the Jets (2010) and Ravens (2012).
I’m talking about 2020, the post-Tom Brady Patriots.
On October 25, it’s over.
Tangible evidence — the lack of elite talent at QB and lack of elite talent on defense, in particular — proves it.
“It,” as in The Dynasty, as we know it, is over.
What does that mean?
It means there won’t be an 18th straight season of double digit wins.
It means there won’t be a 17th AFC East title in 18 years — the only miss was the year Brady’s knee was torn in the first half of the 2008 opener.
It means there are eight days to build for the future with the trade deadline on election day, Nov. 3.
Wow, I get it — that’s a lot to take in and, well, accept. Belichick was supposed use this as a transition year, maybe nine or 10 wins, setting up for another run.
Well, that’s not going to happen. I’m only a sportswriter, and I know that. Belichick is much smarter than me. He knows better that I do.
Take a deep breath and soak that in. About a month ago, the signs pointed in a different direction. Cam Newton looked semi-elite, the Patriots ran the ball like the ‘67 Packers, and the defense, at times, was vintage Bill Belichick, which means it was confusing, physical and stingy.
But then the real season, October, started. September was the feeling-out session, and this was the month to figure out an identity, what kind of team this is. Of course, I’m talking as a winner.
The Patriots have gotten progressively worse each week, particularly on offense.
While COVID-19 hit the Patriots harder than nearly every team, maybe even the hardest, what we’ve seen on the field this month is at an all-time low for this franchise the last 20 years.
I don’t know which is more common for the Patriots, not converting a third down pass or keeping an opposing offense from a 6-yard run on first down.
Belichick still has his “A” game as a coach. The Kansas City game plan on defense was him at his best, making Patrick Mahomes seem confused and beatable.
There were also some high notes hit against the Dolphins and Raiders, both pretty good teams.
But the last two games — against Denver last week and San Francisco yesterday, both at Gillette Stadium — were among the top 10 worst performances a Belichick team has had since Brady took the helm in Game 3 of 2001.
Maybe Belichick knew these problems were coming long before we did. Instead of adding three huge needs — a top flight wide receiver, a pass rusher and a linebacker in summer — he decided on sit on his $25.5 million of cap space.
There will probably be some top players available come the trade deadline, but why bother? Where’s the upside? Would winning nine games and getting the seventh and final playoff spot be worth it without a quarterback and a defense you can’t trust.
I’ll answer that one: No.
Instead, the Patriots should be sellers up until 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The Patriots have two key pieces that would earn them, possibly, a few second round picks, a favored drafting spot for Belichick.
Guard Joe Thuney is going to get upwards of $70 million with $40 million guaranteed. That’s not happening here.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been a shell of himself and under-producer in 2020. His next big play will be his first this season.
The Patriots would take a big cap hit this year (about half of the available $25.5 million) if he were to be traded, which would open things up to add contracts for next year.
As for Julian Edelman, there probably isn’t a market for him right now, at least for any value coming back to the Patriots.
I agree, this is going to be hard to get used to — the ugly losses.
But expectations will change and Belichick can plot for future AFC East titles and championships runs.
It probably isn’t easy watching Brady work his magic in Tampa Bay, but the few people dwelling on the split have to move on. He and Belichick were finished as a couple.
This is not the time to trash Belichick, even though there have been a few questionable moves and decisions.
He’s more than earned his right to lose, blow it up or, heck, if wants, to give it the old college try for 2020 by winning next week in Buffalo.
The Patriots are not good. Newton and Jarrett Stidham, at best, are place-holders. And they don’t have enough quality players who could turn this around. At least not yet.
It’s time to officially blow up “The Dynasty.”
Sadly, it’s over. It really is.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
