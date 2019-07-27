MANCHESTER — Nate Pearson shows no fear on the mound.
Standing 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, the Toronto Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect is the intimidator, firing home 100-plus mile-per-hour fastballs, then buckling hitters with curveballs in the low 80s as the ace of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
Just ask the Harrisburg Senators, who he no-hit for 5.2 innings on Wednesday, before being taken out of the game after reaching his pitch count.
It’s hard to believe, as he confidently mows down double-A hitters, that just over one year ago Pearson was living every pitcher’s nightmare.
In his first start of 2018, Pearson was stuck by a line drive that broke the right-handers throwing arm and ended his season.
A year after that horror, however, Pearson will not be daunted as he stands on the mound.
“I have no fear,” said Pearson. “I couldn’t wait to get back out there and face hitters again. I knew I could get back out there and be the same pitcher, and I have been. It was very rough getting hit, but there are no psychological effects on me.”
It’s hard to argue with his assessment.
In 12 starts for the Fisher Cats this summer, Pearson has a 2.93 ERA, striking out 45 batters an walking just 11 in 40.0 innings while working with a strict pitch count.
He is unanimously ranked the top pitching prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization for the second straight season.
He also was rated the Jays’ top overall prospect — and No. 23 in all of minor league baseball — in Baseball Prospects’ midseason rankings. He was named the team’s No. 2 prospect by both MLB.com (No. 14 overall) and Baseball America (No. 70 overall).
Earlier this month, Pearson pitched for the American League in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which features the top talent from all of the minors.
“I’m excited to be pitching and having success in double-A,” he said. “No one is going to work harder than me. I’m dedicated to working as hard as I can so I can do this up in the big leagues.”
FAST START
Pearson starred at Bishop McLaughlin (Fla.) High School, and in college at Florida International in 2016 (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts in 30.0 innings) and Central Florida Community College in 2017 (5-2, 1.56 ERA, 118 Ks in 81.0 innings).
The Blue Jays then selected Pearson in the first round — No. 28 overall — in the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent the rest of that summer with low single-A Vancouver, allowing just two earned runs in 20.0 innings.
Pearson entered the 2018 season as the No. 3 prospect in the Blue Jays system, behind just current Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 2019 top prospect Bo Bichette, and ahead of now-big leaguer Cavan Biggio.
INJURY AND RECOVERY
Pearson began 2018 in high single-A Dunedin, but his season lasted just two innings.
“The batter hit a come-backer that hit my forearm,” he remembered. “I was in shock. I knew it was broken right away because I couldn’t move my arm. At first there was no pain because I was in shock. But, after I settled down, it was hurting pretty bad.”
Pearson had suffered a broken ulna — one of two bones that run from the elbow to the wrist — in his pitching arm.
Pearson spent six weeks in a cast, and the rest of the summer in physical therapy and rehab.
“By the time I was ready to throw again the season was over,” he said. “It stunk. I wanted to be out there competing and trying to help my team win. I tried to make the best of it and be the best teammate I could be. I also worked as hard as I could to make sure I was at full strength again.”
RETURN TO FORM
Pearson returned in dominant fashion in 2019.
In six starts in Dunedin he allowed just two earned runs and struck out 35 in 21.0 innings. That earned him a promotion to New Hampshire, and a selection to the Futures Game, which took place at Cleveland’s Progressive Field two days before the MLB All-Star Game.
“The Futures Game was one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I got to meet a bunch of amazing players and learn about how different organizations do things. Being a part of All-Star week is something I’ll never forget.”
Pearson’s masterpiece came on Wednesday, when he allowed just one walk in 5.2 no-hit innings for the Fisher Cats. He was then lifted after reaching his limit of 75 pitches.
“That was the first time I was able to let loose a little,” he said. “My fastball (regularly 100 MPH) command was really good, and my slider and curveball followed nicely. I was in the zone, attacking hitters and working well. It was exciting.
“I just want to keep getting better so I can one day pitch in the bigs. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. I’m two steps away now, and I will do anything I need to do to get there.”
Witnessing history
After playing the Futures All-Star Game, New Hampshire Fisher Cats ace Nate Pearson was able to stay in Cleveland and sit in the stands for the MLB Home Run Derby to watch former Fisher Cat Vladimir Guerrero hit the most homers in the contest’s storied history.
“Watching Vlad kill it like that on the biggest stage was amazing,” said Pearson. “It was so much fun watching him set the (home run) record. I’ll never forget that day.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.