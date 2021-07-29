The Boston Marathon bombing. The Beards. And the greatest playoff performance in Red Sox history by one man, David Ortiz.
That seems like another lifetime ago, 2013, doesn’t it?
Well, there was another gem in the middle of all that noise, most of it exciting: Xander Bogaerts.
Back in 2013, Bogaerts was ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball. He seemed destined to become the Red Sox shortstop of the future. And within three months of his promotion he played a semi-prominent role in helping lead the team to the World Series title, going errorless in 29 games, including the post-season.
Since then, Bogaerts has hardly missed a game and has become a three-time all-star and two-time World Series champion. Better yet, he has fulfilled his promise of becoming one of the best players in the world. Yet despite his reliability, durability and consistent production, he’s not usually mentioned when people discuss the greatest players in Red Sox history.
Maybe it’s time people start talking about him that way.
Wednesday night, Bogaerts started his 996th game at shortstop in a Red Sox uniform, and at some point in the next week or so he will become the third player in Red Sox history to start 1,000 games at the position. He’ll quickly surpass Rick Burleson (1,004 starts) to take over No. 2 in franchise history, and barring injury or unforeseen circumstances he should catch franchise-leader Everett Scott, who started 1,093 games at shortstop between 1914 and 1921, sometime next season.
“He’s the most consistent person in this organization from top to bottom,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who added that it took some convincing to get Bogaerts to rest the first two games of this week’s Toronto series. “What he does on the field, off the field, in the offseason, during the season, talking to the young players, connecting with the veterans, connecting with the coaches, he’s the most consistent person that we have.”
Bogaerts’ importance within the Red Sox clubhouse isn’t a secret, but among the wider fandom it does seem like Bogaerts has flown under the radar. That’s especially odd given the hype he arrived with, but given the trajectory of his career it isn’t inexplicable.
Bogaerts came to the Red Sox as baseball’s No. 1 prospect when he was called up at age 20, but he came down to Earth the following year, struggling as big league pitchers figured him out. But once Stephen Drew was dealt at the 2014 trade deadline, he solidified his place as Boston’s starting shortstop. He subsequently batted .321 the following year and by 2016 earned his first all-star nod at age 23.
And yet, while nobody doubted his abilities, Bogaerts also wasn’t reaching the heights people expected.
Bogaerts could always hit for contact, but he often lacked power and as time went on a narrative emerged that he’d been surpassed by peers like Houston shortstop Carlos Correa. It didn’t help that Mookie Betts, who came up alongside Bogaerts in the Red Sox system, himself emerged as one of the best players in baseball and succeeded David Ortiz as the face of the team.
A down year in 2017 cemented that perception, even as Bogaerts spent nearly the entire season playing through nagging injuries, but since then Bogaerts has been every bit the superstar he was billed as.
In 2018 Bogaerts set career highs in home runs (23), RBI (103) and OPS (.883) while helping lead Boston to 108 wins and another World Series title. He slashed .309/.384/.555 with 33 home runs, 117 RBI and a .939 OPS in 2019 to finish fifth in AL MVP voting, and this year he’s leading the American League in doubles (29) while batting .309 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI entering Wednesday.
With his prime years still ahead of him, Bogaerts has already put together a body of work that rivals many of Boston’s most beloved players.
As of today Bogaerts has a career Wins Above Replacement of 27.4, which is more than Jason Varitek (24.2) and Trot Nixon (22.3) had in their Red Sox careers. If he continues to average 3.4 WAR per year as he has through his first eight full seasons, Bogaerts could conceivably surpass the Red Sox totals of Manny Ramirez (33.2), Carlton Fisk (39.5), Nomar Garciaparra (41.3) and Jim Rice (47.7).
Given that he’s still just 28, it’s not crazy to imagine him playing another 1,000 games in Boston.
“The fact that he’s been able to stay playing shortstop is a testament to who he is,” Cora said. “He’s a force offensively, he’s a great baserunner and he’s a winner, and we’re very proud of him.”
