'Boogeymen' Pats get bounced in Baltimore 

BALTIMORE — The undefeated season is gone.
Sayonara.
So are, for now, the ‘85 Bears comparisons on defense.
The New England Patriots, the class of the NFL, took one on the chin Sunday night in Baltimore, 37-20.
Turnovers and penalties, things the self-proclaimed “Boogeymen” of the Patriots defense (Kyle Van Noy the loudest) touted with pride for the last two months, took down the Patriots.
New England, for the first time in a long time, looked tired.
Their mantra is ‘Start fast, get the lead, get control, and finish the game.’ After falling behind 17-0, failing miserably on both sides of the ball in the first quarter, the Pats never made it all the way back.
They were close, trailing only 17-13 and driving for the lead in Baltimore territory. But a Julian Edelman fumble, while trying for an extra yard, turned into a 70-yard return for a touchdown.
You can’t blame Edelman. The guy represents the last half-dozen of the best years this franchise has ever had.
The Patriots roared back, closing it to 24-20, with their best offensive drive of the season -- six rushes (34 yards), five passes (41 yards) -- capped by a 1-yard run by James White.
But they roared no more. Everyone looked tired, including the coach.
You can’t really slam anybody associated with the Patriots. They looked tired. They looked ready to relinquish the undefeated talk and perfection. They lost to a team, a good team, that came to play with the bright lights shining.
There will be talk about the Patriots being exposed, particularly on the defense, mocking the “Boogeymen” nickname. Let the mock.
Heck, the ‘85 Bears, my all-time favorite group of defenders, lost 38-24 on a Monday night in early December. Guess what they did the next day?
That loss was so devastating to the mighty Bears and their vaunted defense that, 12 hours later, they created a music video called “The Super Bowl Shuffle.”
If that happened today, in 2019? The offending team would probably be sent to jail for conceited arrogance.
There is no chance of that happening here, not with Bill Belichick.
There were some positives to take forward in the humiliation. New wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (10 receptions, 81 yards, TD) is going to play a big role in the next three months here.
And throwing the ball downfield against these defensive backs, especially Stephon Gilmore, is still going to be very tough even as the quarterbacking improves.
The Patriots get a bye. It is both deserved and needed.
The next four foes are all prime time players in the NFL, including Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. Those four games, not last night, will come to define the expectations of the 2019 Patriots.
As for the Baltimore Ravens? They’re interesting. And, as noted before, they are not afraid of Belichick, Brady and the Patriots.
In the AFC, if we had to guess, they’ll probably meet again. If the next month goes as expected around here, it will probably be in Foxborough.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.