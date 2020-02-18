Brady-Belichick marriage could be irreconcilable 

Tom Brady’s father said it’s up to Bill Belichick.
Bob Kraft said it’s up to Tom Brady.
Before making this sound easy, about two men agreeing to put their differences aside and go after it for two more years, there are issues that probably won’t be resolved.
1. Belichick wants less throwing
Did you watch the Patriots Super Bowl win, 13-3, over the L.A. Rams?
Boring, right?
Wrong! At least in Belichick’s eyes. In fact, it was a work of art.
The Patriots never trailed. The Patriots controlled, despite the little scoring, both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Patriots defense bordered on special in terms of stopping the run and rushing the quarterback.
Folks, that’s the team Belichick wants to send out there on most Sundays.
Brady, as we saw this fall and early winter, not so much. He wants to a wing it a little bit, maybe even a lot.
That’s an issue. Brady wants to pass. Belichick wants to run.
2. Brady not around in off-season
Does Brady absolutely have to be there in April and May for the Patriot to succeed? If we’re being honest … probably not.
But not having Brady around is a problem. First off, there are new receivers that could use his tutelage.
Why is Brady not around? Some believe it’s the “rift” that has developed (see contract, Alex Guerrero, “weapons,” etc.).
Belichick wants the top player there, setting the tone for the rest of the team.
Brady, at 43, has family concerns, with a son from his first marriage in Long Island, N.Y. His two other kids are growing. He says he does his work every day and nobody questions that.
But he’s not at the facility.
3. Time to move on
For Brady and Belichick, winning a championship without the other is an interesting premise. Sure, these guys are trying to break new ground with their careers in terms of winning.
But neither of them, especially without the other, is going to win a title in the next year or two. It just isn’t happening.
The bigger issue when thinking of breaking apart is that this relationship has run its course. They are both elite, special talents, and neither is going to give up their core beliefs.
Belichick feels he is the boss. He isn’t favoring Brady or anyone, other than giving him a few extra days off for family.
And Brady wants to be given a little more lee-way as an all-time legend.
I can understand both.
Also, the fact that so many assistants, including offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, are leaving means there will be some changes that Brady may not want to deal with.
4. Not enough time to wait
The Patriots have so many holes to fill and, for the most part, they’ve had the entire month of January to explore ways to fill them.
That means Belichick and general manager Nick Caserio want to get this reboot done as soon as possible, which means making a decision on Brady by March 1 rather than March 18, the official start of free agency.
If the Patriots and Belichick are caught waiting for Brady, that means a few potentially valuable players, including quarterbacks, will be off the market.
It means Belichick may make some offer to Brady with a few semi-promises on how the team will be built. Will Brady accept them?
I say no.
And once Brady enters free agency, and he is treated like a God by several teams, he will feel more wanted than he has here.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.