PHOENIX (AP) — As spring training approached and he remained unsigned, beloved ex-Red Sox super utility man Brock Holt got antsy.
“I thought free agency was going to be a fun thing to go through, but it wasn’t. Pretty stressful,” Holt said after finalizing a one-year deal with Milwaukee. “I don’t think I dealt with it that well. My wife, over the last couple weeks, is like, `Hey, you need to get a job and get out of here.’ So I think she’s finally excited I’m out of the house and not stressing about it.”
The 31-year-old left-handed batter spent the last seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015. He debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012.
Last summer for the Sox, Holt hit a career-high .297 with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.
He said, after signing with the Brewers, that he was very emotional about leaving Boston.
“Boston, you turned a Texas boy into one of your own,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been my absolute honor to play for your team and be a part of your city.
“Baseball is just that. Baseball. It doesn’t last forever. The relationships I’ve built will. I became a husband, a father, and a champion while playing for you. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this chapter with us. And thank you for letting me be a part of yours. It was a damn good time!”
He added to the media at Brewers camp: “I was with Boston for so long, and I honestly never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform.
“I loved it there. I loved playing at Fenway, I love the fans, I love the city. I was a huge part of the community. So it was tough. It was tough for me to come to the fact that I wasn’t going back.
Holt has played 243 big league games at second, 183 in the outfield, 127 at third, 59 at shortstop and 36 at first during his time with the Red Sox. His deal with the Brewers includes a team option for 2021.
“I don’t care where I play, just as long as I’m out there and able to help out,” he said “That’s kind of what’s helped me stay in the big leagues and create a career for myself.”
Holt got off to a 1-for-16 start last year after he was scratched in the right eye by 2-year-old son Griffin before the season opener, then went on the injured list April 6. Slowed by right shoulder inflammation, Holt didn’t return to the Red Sox until May 27.
He has a .271 career batting average and .714 OPS.
“Ï told him that you don’t know where you’re going to play, you just know that we’ll find a spot for you to play,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He comes with a great reputation from everywhere that he’s been.”
Added Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns: “It gives Craig tremendous flexibility. It allows him to mix and match in a variety of different ways over the course of the season depending of who’s healthy, who’s performing, who we’re playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.