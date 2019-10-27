Browns example of what's wrong in NFL

FOXBOROUGH – The Cleveland Browns had a tough week.
Where have we seen that headline before?
Worse, the Browns made more bad headlines on their bye week, which makes this even worse.
As soon as the schedule came out in mid-April, this Pats-Browns tilt was tabbed a nationally televised game (CBS, 4:25 p.m.), with heavy hitters behind the microphones in Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
The Browns looked decent last year at 7-8-1. Quarterback Baker Mayfield won Offensive Rookie of the Year. And they added one of the most gifted athletes in the world, wide receiver Odell Beckham.
The Browns had four players ranked in the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players in 2019: receiver Jarvis Landry (84th); Mayfield (50th); defensive end Myles Garrett (49th); and Beckham (23rd).
Mayfield and Beckham are household names. The last time they counted up jersey sales, Mayfield was No. 1 in the NFL.
The Patriots also had four players on that NFL Network list: Julian Edelman (90th), Devin McCourty (89th), Stephon Gilmore (22nd) and, of course, Tom Brady (6th).
That is about normal. In fact, “normal” is probably a good description about this matchup on Sunday afternoon at 1 Patriot Place.
The Patriots, even with some issues with the offensive line, have quite possibly never been better ... ever.
And the Browns, despite predictions back when the schedule came out, have been the Browns.
Every single game the Browns have played had a different vibe to it:
A bad opening day loss to Tennessee.
A solid win over a lousy Jets team.
A boring loss to the Rams.
A great win, and I mean great win, over the hot Ravens.
A horrific, embarrassing loss to the 49ers.
And a disappointing loss to the Seahawks, blowing a fourth quarter comeback and lead.
The best thing that happened was supposed to be a bye week. They get rest, look at their warts, and get 14 days to watch Patriots film.
Which brings us back to what was supposed to be a quiet time of self-reflection.
But then Mayfield, after the loss to the Seahawks, laid into the officials, not really blaming them, he said.
He was finally fined on Wednesday for $12,500.
Instead of accepting it and keeping his trap closed, he spoke out in favor of human rights or whatever:
“I’d say that’s just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that’s OK, I get fined for it ... It’s the league, that’s what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That’s just how it is. There’s a reason that everybody is talking about it. It’s not just me.”
It got worse for the Browns.
In an innocent press conference with the Browns media, Landry said:
“We are going to win. We’re gonna win. I think it is just that simple. We’re getting guys back healthy again and we are going to win.”
Later, he said he forget the word “there,” as in “We are going there to win.”
Dumb luck? Dumb? You make the call.
The Browns’ best player might be their only defender on the top 100 list, Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, who is tied for first in the NFL with nine sacks.
But Bill Belichick has made it a practice of shutting down sensational sackers. Ask J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Von Miller (0 sacks last two games). Sacks have not been plentiful versus the Patriots.
The Browns are at a disadvantage, moreso than when CBS circled this game six months ago.
It’s a tough lesson for everyone in the NFL, including the networks.
Names don’t win games. Neither does hype.
Great coaches, great schemes and, yes, a few great players do.
