Bruins rally, send Sabres to 17th straight loss

BOSTON — Boston twice overcame one-goal deficits, and Craig Smith scored with 3:50 left to snap a third-period tie and give the Bruins a 3-2 victory, handing the Buffalo Sabres lost their 17th consecutive loss on Saturday.
The Sabres have not won since Feb. 23, tying the 18th longest losing streak in NHL history. It was just the fifth time during that span that they have managed to come within one goal.
Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston, which beat Buffalo for the seventh time in a row. It was the Bruins' first victory in front of their home fans since March, 2020. The state of Massachusetts opened large arenas to fans at 12% capacity as of Tuesday.
“I did not feel a panic out of the players at all,” said interim Buffalo coach Don Granato, who took over March 17 when Ralph Krueger was fired. “There was none of that. I didn’t feel like we tightened up. I didn’t feel the panic, but I didn’t feel enough assertive energy, I didn’t feel enough take-charge leadership.”
Vladar, playing in just his third NHL game, started poorly with a giveaway behind his net during a Buffalo power play just two minutes in. Sam Reinhart intercepted the pass and slid it into the net before the goalie could get back in position.
Grzelcyk tied it midway through the second on a shot from the blue line. But Buffalo was back in front less than three minutes later.
Six minutes into the third, Charlie McAvoy made a complete circle around the net and then some before sending a centering pass off Buffalo defenseman Ristolainen's skate. It bounced to Ritchie, who swiped it in to tie the game 2-2.
“It might sound dumb, but I'm not thinking — not overthinking I should say. Just trying to find space and make a play,” McAvoy said. “I’m just playing off my instincts. The game comes easier when I have my feet moving.”
The Sabres have been without Billerica native Jack Eichel since early March and had been forced to use a fourth-string goalie, Dustin Tokarski before Ullmark returned on Saturday. Okposo missed three games with an injury.
But at least they got Granato back. The interim coach was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols along with assistant Matt Ellis hours before the opening faceoff on Thursday, forcing general manager Kevyn Adams to man the bench against Pittsburgh.
Up next, the Bruins will host New Jersey on Sunday.
