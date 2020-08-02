Bruins' sluggish start to postseason needs reversing 

Let’s talk about urgency.
Near the end of a terribly sluggish second period for the Bruins on Sunday, they received a bit of a spark. Chris Wagner drove hard to the net and banked a puck in past Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart, slicing his team’s deficit in half.
But it took the Flyers just eight seconds to extinguish that flame. Defenseman Philippe Myers raced past a fallen Zdeno Chara and rifled a shot over the blocker of Jaroslav Halak.
Urgency was most certainly missing for Black and Gold on Sunday, as the round robin portion of the NHL playoff qualifiers began with a dispiriting 4-1 loss.
It begs the obvious question: how can they ramp up the intensity to match their opponents — and the moment itself? Are they willing or able to do so before the actual 16-team playoffs begin next week?
After a tepid start doomed the B’s in Thursday’s exhibition loss to Columbus, Boston had a better start Sunday — controlling the first period and outshooting the Flyers by a 2-to-1 margin. But things fell apart in the middle stanza and early stages of the third, leading to another subpar performance from the President’s Trophy winners.
This should have been the “easiest” of Boston’s three play-in contests. Now, they’ve got to face what is probably the NHL’s most gifted club in Tampa Bay on Wednesday before wrapping up next Sunday against their kryptonite, the Washington Capitals.
“It’s no secret we have the luxury to use these games to build our own game,” defenseman Torey Krug said following the setback. “Right now, we have to change some things. We have to get a little greasier, raise our complete level ... it’s playoff hockey. We have to start raising our game the right way, or we’re going to show up to Game 1 of the first (round) not feeling comfortable.”
There’s a lot for head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff to disassemble and piece back together at practice prior to facing Tampa Bay. There were breakdowns away from the play that led to Grade-A scoring chances by the Flyers, which they buried. There were continued puck management issues for Boston, failing to keep it simple and take it to the net to generate chances.
There were some bad line changes, and other times when Halak — playing in place of Tuukka Rask (undisclosed illness) — needed to make some key stops, instead getting beat up high on three of the Flyers’ four goals.
Cassidy said in his postgame press conference that the Bruins were still in a bit of “summer hockey mode” and needed not only to make better plays with the puck, but also show some more push back.
For a team that’s adopted the “#stayhungry” hashtag during these 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, that seemed to be in short order Sunday, a malady that needs immediate fixing.
The reality of this COVID-19 forced, newfangled 24-team playoff structure is that the Bruins could get blown out Wednesday and Sunday and still earn a No. 4 seed for the playoffs, then go on to win the Stanley Cup. But who on earth would want to chance those odds?
“We need to change our mentality a bit,” said Krug, and the impending free agent is exactly right. That has to start Wednesday against the Lightning; a team-wide return to form of the Bruins club that did so many things right during the regular season, but have yet to show in this summer reset.
