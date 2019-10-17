Bruins 5 Takes: Boston falls in overtime

BOSTON — The surging Bruins needed to work overtime to earn a point Thursday, but took their first home loss of the year in the shootout, 4-3, against Tampa Bay. Boston let two leads slip away, tied it up late in the third and then failed to score in the shootout with Steven Stamkos’ marker being the game-winner.
Here are five takeaways from the action.
1. Rask shuts the door: Goalie Tuukka Rask continued his excellent start to the season by stopping 34 shots in regulation and overtime. It was the Finnish netminder’s season-high in saves, his third straight 30-save outing and he made several point-blank stops in overtime in addition to his near perfect 3-for-4 showing in the shootout.
2. Wild third: The B’s fell behind for the first time at home this year when Kevin Shattenkirk netted the go-ahead goal with 4:47 left in the third. It took Boston’s power play a little over a minute to respond, when David Pastrnak tied it up with 3:04 to play.
3. Playing with power: The tying goal was Boston’s third power play goal of the game in five chances. Pastrnak had two of them and Patrice Bergeron the other. Defensemen Torey Krug continues to be one of the best power play QB’s in the NHL with assists on two of the markers.
4. Too many shots: Thursday marked the sixth straight in which Boston has given up 30-plus shots (and in the other they allowed 29). That’s no a recipe for success going forward, although the Bruins were outstanding in the third period, holding Tampa to just four shots on goal after they’d racked up 29 through 40 minutes.
It was also the fourth time in seven games Boston’s been outshot in regulation, a trend that must change for the winning ways to continue.
5. Five’s Alive: Pastrnak’s first period goal was his fifth straight. He scored all four in the B’s last game Monday against Anaheim. The club record? That belongs to Glen Murray, who scored six in a row in January of 2004. Dunc Fisher also scored five straight back in November of 1951, making Pastrnak the third Bruin all-time to get five in a row.
