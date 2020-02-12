Bruins 5 Takes Pastrnak continues to rewrite B's record books

BOSTON — David Pastrnak single-handily took care of Montreal Wednesday at TD Garden in the Bruins 4-1 win. Here are five quick thoughts from the action.
1. Pastrnak’s assault on Boston’s goal scoring record book continued with three more tallies. His fourth hat trick of the year made him the Bruins’ first 40-goal scorer since Glen Murray in 2003-04 and pushed him into the league lead with 41 goals.
The 41 goals are a new career high for the 23-year-old superstar, the third in the NHL to reach 40 goals this year alongside Alex Ovechkin of Washington and Toronto’s Auston Matthews. No Bruin has ever won the Rocket Richard trophy, which signifies the league’s leading goal scorer. Pastrnak has a shot at it.
Should he reach 50 goals, he’d be Boston’s first do so since his boss, team president and Hockey Hall of Famer Cam Neely, in 1993-94.
2. Defenseman John Moore, the team’s sixth option, had a solid game and seemed to be active when he was on the ice with three shots. That’s a welcome sign for the team’s depth on the back end going into the stretch run and playoffs.
The third line duo of Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork also continued to shine. Though they didn’t score, they produced four shots and a fairly dominant shift early in the first period that helped Boston set the tone for the rest of the night. Brad Marchand also assists on three goals, bringing his team-leading total to 49 (4th in the NHL).
3. This win kept the Bruins on top of the Atlantic Division with 82 points after Tampa had closed the gap to a single point entering Wednesday’s action. The race for home ice, and the President’s Trophy is on. Procuring as many points at the sold-out Garden is huge: Boston has points in 29 of 31 home outings this season.
4. It’s been a rough go for former B’s bench boss Claude Julien in Montreal. He’s now 3-7-2 against Boston since taking over and the Habs are in the midst of a swoon that could keep them out of the playoffs for a third straight season.
A Julien team hasn’t won a playoff series since the President’s Trophy winning Bruins took down Detroit in the first round back in 2014 — before getting bounced by, ironically, these same Habs.
Is anyone out there still holding on to the idea that Bruce Cassidy wasn’t the right man for the Bruins’ coaching job back in February 2017?
5. There were hints of the old Boston-Montreal animosity. Zdeno Chara took exception to pest Brendan Gallagher’s reaction to a high cross check before a faceoff in the second period, with the big Boston captain throwing his head back the way he felt Gallagher did to exaggerate the contact.
