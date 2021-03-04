BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was back at TD Garden, wearing a uniform that wasn’t black and gold and sitting on a bench that didn’t belong to the home tenants for the first time in a decade-and-a-half.
When a 6-foot-9, 255-pound behemoth who served as your team’s captain for 14 consecutive seasons comes back for the first time with a different organization for the first time, it’s (literally) big news. So with fans not allowed back in the building until March 23, players from both the Bruins and the Washington Capitals banged their sticks on the ice and boards while coaches and game officials clapped in appreciation of the Big Man’s accomplishments when a video tribute was shown in the first period.
But of more pressing matters to Bruins than the return of someone whose No. 33 they’ll someday be hanging in the Garden rafters is the breakneck pace they’re about to embark on between now and April Fools’ Day.
Fifteen games in 28 days, getting the last day of the month off as a respite. That’s more than one contest every other night. In other words, barely time to take your skates off, dry out your gloves, head home for a few hours’ sleep before kissing the wife and kids goodbye and heading back to the rink to do it all ... over ... again.
A .536 percentage would be half-decent if you were shooting for, say, a wild card berth in Major League Baseball. But playing NHL games 53.6 percent of the days in any given month seems aggressive even in the unusual times we find ourselves in.
They’ll need a better effort than Wednesday’s, a fairly listless 2-1 shootout setback to the Capitals. Boston didn’t have a shot on goal for nearly the first 14 1/2 minutes and managed just 19 overall, including David Pastrnak’s goal early in the third period. The loss denied goaltender Tuukka Rask’s shot at getting his 300th NHL win.
Aside from a trio of tilts against the Sabres, there aren’t any sad sacks in the mix this month — the Red Wings, Senators, or other of the usual fodder that the Bruins can usually fatten up on. Their other dozen contests will all be slugfests: another home game with Washington Friday night; three Causeway dates with scrappy New Jersey; three additional showdowns with an Islanders team that seems to have their number; and two apiece with the Rangers and Penguins.
The only East squad Boston won’t see this month is Philadelphia — who they’ll line up against three times in a span of six days in early April.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that two-thirds of these battles will take place on 100 Legends Way.
Following this loss, the Bruins are 12-6-2 and three points behind the Capitals in the East Division standings with two games in hand. That’s a 20-game cushion that will help as this month unfolds and the grind really kicks into high gear.
With the inevitable injuries, ailments and he-can’t-go-tonight scenarios bound to crop up (such as center Charlie Coyle being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday night), expect to see names like Greg McKegg, Steven Kampfer, Anders Bjork, Urho Vaakinainen and Karson Kuhlman in the lineup at various junctures.
Newly acquired defenseman Jarred Tinordi will probably see a regular shift on the back end while guys like Kevan Miller and Jeremy Lauzon remain on the mend. Jack Studnicka, who was slotted in at center last night (his natural position) could remain there as opposed to on the wing. Long-sidelined winger Ondrej Kase may finally work his way back into the lineup up front.
And who’s to say that 23-year-old Callum Booth, currently the team’s third goaltender, doesn’t make his NHL debut at some point this month? With a 33-year-old starter in Rask and his backup, Jaroslav Halak, being two years older, is it out of the realm of possibility?
This killer stretch could also dictate how soon Don Sweeney may, or may not, find a willing trade partner in an attempt to bolster his squad prior to the league’s April 12 deadline to do so. Today’s needs — a healthy defense on the left side, more production from confounding winger Jake DeBrusk, etc. — could be very different two or three weeks from now, and Sweeney will need to be ready to pull the trigger if the right deal comes along.
The Bruins came into March playing like lions. Whether or not they’ll still be roaring when this hellish rollercoaster of a month wraps up will be determined in four weeks’ time.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.