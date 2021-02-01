BURT: 10 thoughts on Pedroia and retirement

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.