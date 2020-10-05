BURT ON PATS: The good, bad and ugly

The New England Patriots are 2-2 through four games. Most people expected that, with or without Cam Newton.
What we’ve come to realize is expectations for this team might have to be upgraded when healthy.
They have a defense that might be able to win games.
The Kansas City Chiefs won, 26-10, but the Patriots were no pushover despite its limitations on the field.
Here is the good, bad and ugly from Monday night in Kansas City.
The good
The New England Patriots have a history of bothering Patrick Mahomes. Last night, they played good enough to beat him.
Mahomes never looked comfortable, at least not compared to the everybody-is-open offense the Chiefs have been running the last two years.
They should have had three easy turnovers, but one was botched by Bill Belichick and the other two on easy drops by Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson.
Overall, it was a banner day for the Pats defense, which allowed a great offense 19 points, not including the pick-6.
Honorable mention:
Damien Harris was rock solid replacing the injured Sony Michel, finishing with 100 yards on 17 carries; Damiere Byrd caught five passes for 80 yards; Chase Winovich had a sack, two tackles for a loss, and bothered Mahomes.
The bad
Bill Belichick nearly trumped his elite defensive game plan with a few questionable moves last night.
Playing Brian Hoyer was a mistake. He’s, at best, an injury fill-in during a game. Not a starter.
Hoyer didn’t do anything out of the ordinary last night. He was below average, can’t throw the ball with success down the field, and his check downs (short throws when nobody is open) usually turn into losses.
Belichick also blew an opportunity to get the ball back on an interception by Calhoun that the referees missed and the Chiefs quick-punted before the Hall of Fame coach touched his red beanie.
The Patriots needed a near-perfect game from its head coach and it didn’t get one.
Honorable mention:
Jarrett Stidham was OK, and definitely injected some life when he entered the game in the third quarter, but he was a little careless with the ball, which caused his demotion to No. 3 in training camp. He needs to be better.
The ugly
Hoyer’s performance was ugly, but not surprising. The performance of Julian Edelman gets top honors here.
He never looked comfortable and all of his drops were costly, particularly the one that was turned into an interception/touchdown.
These are the kinds of games the Patriots need Edelman. Games against the Raiders, Broncos or Jets are bonuses. Monday night against the Chiefs is when we need to see the Hall of Famer Edelman.
It didn’t help that he wasn’t even a consideration in the first half, as Hoyer only attempted one pass his way.
Overall
I refuse to call this a moral victory because the Patriots played good enough to win this game. They made some nice plays, but not enough were of the “big” variety. It sent a message to the league that they could be a pretty good team post-Brady, but that’s with few mental mistakes. We have come to realize how important the quarterback position is and Cam Newton, if played last night, makes this game come down to the final seconds at the very least.
At 2-2, the Patriots are who we thought they would be a month into the season. But expectations are different now.
