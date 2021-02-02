FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2011, file photo, Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia celebrates the completion of a triple play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Boston. Pedroia, who was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season, retired Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)