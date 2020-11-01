Cam Newton gets 'A' for attitude with Patriots

Is the Cam Newton experiment, and it really is an experiment, going to work out in the end?
The heck if I know.
If I had to guess?
It doesn’t look good. The team around him isn’t up to snuff, particularly the guys he’s throwing to.
Cam doesn’t look right either. His throwing mechanics look off (FYI: We’re all experts on mechanics after watching Tom Brady for two decades). And he seems to hold the ball too long (another thing we learned watching Brady).
Then again, there have been extenuating circumstances, as in lack of off-season workouts and mini-camps, practice time since season started due to COVID-19, and one-on-one coaching.
But here’s what I love about Cam: He’s all-in and he’s all-in for the right reasons.
Personally, when Cam’s struggles started growing, I was waiting for the “moment.”
What’s going to happen when Bill Belichick pulls him during a game?
The “Cam” we saw in TV, via press conferences and highlights (those Superman touchdown dances!), were not attractive to New Englanders.
In New England, athletes compete for championships. They don’t draw attention to themselves. They, for the most part, do their job.
Basically, look at Belichick’s cutoff hoodie. Boring, but effective.
Cam looked like a probable drama queen. The pre and post-game attire. The dancing during drills. The sometimes strange answers he gives at press conferences.
What is he going to say or do after a bad performance, or two, or three? Is he going to be blow up at us?
In fact, to the contrary.
When Belichick yanked him last week against the 49ers, it was completely professional. Belichick hit him on the knee, said he wanted to give “Stid” some experience, and there was no drama.
Better yet, the guy has stepped up and taken full blame for losses and bad play, including the ending of the Seattle (last play) and Denver (last drive) losses when he had chances to prove he still might be a franchise quarterback.
“Everything, right now, for me, is just taking ownership,” said Cam earlier this week. “But I do understand that type of football is unacceptable.”
Cam said he’s been “thinking” too much lately instead of “playing and reacting,” which has always been his game.
He also said that if he doesn’t play better, he would be replaced. I realize that was true, but it was also refreshing.
This is going to be a tough one in Buffalo today. It’s been more than two decades when the Bills had the AFC East title in their grasp and the only time that they have the Patriots where they want them.
On the plus side for the Patriots is the fact that there will be no raging Bills fans in Orchard Park, N.Y. That would be too tall a task for this offense in that environment. It might be too tall of a task without fans.
But Cam is still a wild card. He’s shown it several times this season, signs of the Old Cam, making plays with his arm and his legs. In the end, if this experiment isn't going to blow up, consistency and "W's" will keep him around longer than it has recently appeared.
That being said, Cam’s attitude has been consistent from Day 1. It has been stellar and, quietly frankly, under the circumstances, a nice surprise.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
