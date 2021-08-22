Cam vs. Mac debate all but over for Pats

Now that Henri is officially done wreaking havoc and is behind us, it’s time to get back to the matter at hand in New England:
Cam vs. Mac.
Or as most New Englanders prefer to say — Mac vs. Cam.
The conversation, though, is a lot quieter this week thanks to Cam Newton. He not only put up good numbers against the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting defense last Thursday night, he looked good doing it.
And looking good, in the same sentence as “Cam Newton,” is something we do hear often.
It’s time for some hard truth. Newton is going to be the New England Patriots’ Game 1 starter over Mac Jones.
How do I know? Three reasons: 1. Educated guess; 2. Eyesight; 3. History.
One statistic that stands out most for me is Newton’s rushing yards this preseason — 0.0.
Newton didn’t attempt to run the ball once in the first two games.
Why is that important? Because Newton’s rushing stats (including touchdowns) will be a big part of his game in 2021, however long he survives as the starter.
The Patriots will send four to five receivers deep, on outside routes, and Newton will take off.
There will also be at least five plays per game in which the called play will be for Newton to run the ball. Period.
Why show their cards in preseason as to their plans for Newton’s running? There’s no reason to.
The “Mac Jones For Mayor” crowd, which is massive, is going to have to wait a bit. While he looked as good, if not better than Newton did on Thursday night, it was for the most part against second and third defenders.
That’s OK. That’s what the preseason is for, particularly for “the kids.” Gain some confidence. Take a few chances. Get the speed of the game.
I get it. If 100 quarterback coaches across the country watched film of technique, Mac wins the “Cam vs. Mac” debate in a landslide, maybe even unanimous.
But this isn’t a beauty contest. This is solely about winning.
Bill Belichick didn’t spend $137.5 million in free agent guarantees to go 8-9 in 2021.
If the Patriots were a 2-14 team a year ago, with a bevy of young players taking over key roles, Jones would be the choice to lead this team.
“Let the young QB grow with the young team” would be the right decision.
But this is not the case. The Patriots defense could be a top five defense. The Patriots running game (ball control) could be a top five group. And, of course, Patriots special teams will be a top five group if not top two.
The quarterback’s role is to, well, not screw this up.
Sure, the quarterback has to make plays, but the key job description for the early part of this fall is to manage the offense.
The schedule plays into the Patriots and Belichick’s favor. The only game over the first two months in which the Patriots would be obvious underdogs would be against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 4).
As for Jones, his time will come. He has opened up some eyes with this poise in the pocket, his smooth passing style, and his ability to throw the long ball with some accuracy.
His “taking over” the position would entail three things happening: Newton’s struggles, Patriots losses mounting and Jones winning at practice.
Everything QB that has ever played in the NFL says the difference between understanding the position from Year 1 and Year 2 is monumental.
Brady was not ready as a rookie. He was more than ready in Year 2, especially during the mini-camps and preseason, which he was appreciably better than then-starter Drew Bledsoe in 2001.
Pats fans are going to hear a lot about passing stats during the Pats-Giants scrimmages this week before their game.
Unless Newton is 3 for 23 and Jones is 15 for 19, I wouldn’t pay attention.
Newton is going to be the starter against the Dolphins on Sept. 12.
And it will be the right decision. For right now.
