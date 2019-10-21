Can the Celtics defy the odds and contend for a crown?

Nobody is picking the Boston Celtics to win a World Championship this season.
Unlike last year, nobody’s picking them to contend for an Eastern Conference crown, either — and that’s OK.
With Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s vastly under-performed last season. But if I were to tell you that a year later they’d replace Irving with Kemba Walker and Horford with Enes Kanter and be better off, would you believe me? Because it’s becoming increasingly more obvious that that’s true.
With Irving leading the team, Boston had no identity, no oomph or pizzazz.
Now Irving’s out of the picture, the talented and charming Walker is in his place, and all early season signs point to the Celtics competing to their full potential and providing fans with an entertaining brand of basketball. Moreover, if Hayward can come close to the type of production he had pre-injury in Utah, he’ll take Boston to that next level.
Worst case scenario: the Celtics are an intriguing and entertaining group that gets into the playoffs and maybe makes it out of the first round. Best case scenario: they’re a top 3 team in the East and competing for a spot in the NBA Finals come June.
Here’s a breakdown of where I believe they — and the rest of the league — might fall in the standings.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Milwaukee Bucks
Scary to think reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is still just 24 years old and entering his physical prime. He and the Bucks won a league-best 60 games last year and, outside the departure of guard Malcolm Brogdon, return with virtually the same group. The addition of veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver certainly doesn’t hurt, either.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Losing Jimmy Butler to the Heat doesn’t hurt so much when you replace him with Al Horford and Josh Richardson. Those two, along with Ben Simmons — who seems to have developed a bit of a jump shot — Embiid and Tobias Harris form one of the league’s most lethal starting lineups.
3. Boston Celtics
If they play to their full potential, the Celtics are the third-most talented team in the conference. Walker may be a smidgen below Irving on the NBA guard tier, but he’s still a very, very good player. The ever-productive Kanter could be one of the most underrated pickups of the offseason, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who reportedly signed a lucrative 4-year, $115 extension on Monday) are in store for breakthrough campaigns.
4. Indiana Pacers
Offseason additions of Brogdon, T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb should help ease the pain stemming from star guard Victor Oladipo’s injury and Darren Collison’s shocking retirement. The Pacers are a hard-nosed, rugged group that will once again be a tough out in the playoffs.
5. Toronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard played in 60 of the Raptors 82 regular season games last season; the team wound up finishing with a 58-24 record. One would think that with his departure to LaLa Land, Toronto will freefall in the standings. I guess I’m in the minority who thinks otherwise. Pascal Siakam is a terrific young player and is only going to get better, and the Raps still have all-star guard Kyle Lowry along with Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet.
6. Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler instantly makes the Heat a playoff team, simple as that. Even prior to his arrival, Miami was playing inspired basketball as they made a playoff push down the stretch a season ago. I
7. Brooklyn Nets
Newly signed prized superstar Kevin Durant may not suit up in 2019-20, but Kyrie Irving will. And the Nets have a young and pretty darn good surrounding core that includes Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris. Deandre Jordan should only help with the growth of young big man Jarrett Allen as well.
8. Orlando Magic
The Magic snuck into the playoffs last year and I think they’ll do the same with a similar group this winter. Nikola Vucevic is one of the most productive big men in the league, and the Magic still have solid guard play. It will be interesting to see what happens with former first overall pick Markelle Fultz in his new home.
Narrowly missing the cut: Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverly, Montrezl Harrell ... this group is going to be scary.
2. Denver Nuggets
The high flying Nuggets finished second in the regular season conference standings a year ago and have quietly gotten better.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
If healthy, this is a team that could easily finish as the top team in the conference. LeBron James will be on a mission in his 17th season, and the Lakers’ incredible size and strength down low with Anthony Davis, Javale McGee and Dwight Howard will make things extremely difficult for opposing offenses.
4. Houston Rockets
Russell Westbrook and James Harden thrived as teammates years ago in Oklahoma City. The Rockets could win 60-plus games or suffer on-court chemistry issues and stumble to 49.
5. Utah Jazz
It’s hard to even put the Jazz this low because they’re so talented. The addition of veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. might be the most underrated pick up of the entire offseason, while journeyman Jeff Green provides more stability in the front court. I also fully expect young point guard Donovan Mitchell to explode this season.
6. Portland Trail Blazers
Damien Lillard further supplanted his status as an elite NBA guard with last year’s playoff performance against OKC, but the Blazers simply didn’t do enough this offseason to compete with the the top tier teams in the West.
7. Golden State Warriors
It feels weird putting the Dubs this low. But with Kevin Durant gone and Klay Thompson expected to miss most of the season, clinching a playoff berth won’t be so easy. Still, Golden State has Steph Curry, and pairing him with all-star D’Angelo Russell in the backcourt might just be a match made in heaven.
8. Dallas Mavericks
Will the unicorn be Mark Cuban’s savoir? Of course, I’m referring to a healthy Kristaps Porzingis, who should serve as a perfect compliment to boy wonder Luka Doncic. The Mavs will be extremely fun to watch and have just enough pieces to get back into the playoffs.
Narrowly missing the cut: San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, OKC Thunder
NBA Championship Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers over Philadelphia 76ers in 6
Nick Giannino, a staff writer for The Salem News, covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. Follow him at ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN
NBA awards ...
MVP: LeBron James, LA Lakers
The King is on a mission, and when he plays, he’s still the best player on the planet.
Rookie of the Year: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
It’s Zion’s award to lose, with or without him missing 6-8 weeks to start the season.
Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, LA Clippers
There’s no bench scorer in the league like Sweet Lou; that shouldn’t change even with his new teammates now in the fold.
Most Improved Player: Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans
Being traded to New Orleans might just be the best thing for the young, promising, former second overall pick.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Nobody clamps down like the claw.
Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Expect a big time bounceback season for one of the top basketball minds in the league.
