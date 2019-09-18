Carlo signing shows B's, players on same page

Believe In Boston.
You’ve seen that phrase emblazoned on T-shirts, bumper stickers and held aloft on large banners from both the bleachers at Fenway and the balcony at TD Garden. It’s a mindset, a lifestyle, a way of being.
Don Sweeney, general manager of the Boston Bruins, not only subscribes to this theory, too, but so do the men who play for his organization.
The Harvard-educated Sweeney managed to do what few in the hockey world felt was possible: sign core defensemen and restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo to team-friendly deals while remaining under the salary cap.
He did this within a span of three days in the early stages of training camp, not to chance any acrimonious negotiations that could drag into the regular season when it begins in two-plus weeks.
The 22-year old Carlo made that official when he agreed to a two-year, $2.85 million dollar contract. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive minded rearguard, regularly paired with offensively gifted Torey Krug, inked a ‘bridge’ deal, meaning he could truly cash in two years from now as both his game and on-ice impact continue to grow.
His fellow right-side defenseman, the uber-talented McAvoy, chose to re-up for three more seasons in Black-and-Gold two days earlier. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound first pairing D-man with captain Zdeno Chara — and future franchise defender — will now collect $4.9 million per season, almost criminally low for his skill set and potential, especially when you see what other blue liners in similar situations were able to reel in for themselves.
That’s two top four defenseman, neither of whom has had a birthday cake with 23 candles on it yet, signed for $7.75 million a year. That’s more than $3 million less than the forever floundering Maple Leafs just handed over to dynamic but overpaid Mitch Marner, who now have three forwards making in excess of $10 million a year and another ,William Nylander, raking in a cool $7 mil a season.
Which team do you think is better prepared to make in-season deals for necessary pieces, build a strong core around its star players and remain legitimate Stanley Cup contenders for years to come?
So how was Sweeney able to do this? Why would two defensemen, so critical to their team’s success and certainly within their rights to test the system, hold out into the regular season and try to grab as much cash as they could, be willing to settle for what essentially is below-market value in today’s NHL?
Simple: they want to win. Specifically, they want another deep playoff run into June with a chance to hold the Stanley Cup aloft.
It all goes back to that above-mentioned belief. Belief that the Bruins’ core group, which was 60 minutes shy of reaching hockey immortality last spring, has both the capability and the craving to get back to the Cup Final. If that means taking a little less money to keep the band together, so be it. If it keeps the club under the salary cap and allows them to go out and get any needed pieces during the season, that’s a good thing. If it helps the organization save some money so that they can re-sign Krug and/or forward Charlie Coyle before they hit unrestricted free agency next summer, even better.
McAvoy and Carlo wanted to be here in the Hub. The organization and the fan base want them here, too.
Everyone got what they wanted, thanks to Sweeney and that Belief in Boston.
¢¢¢
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
