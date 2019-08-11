Cashner, Barnes struggle as Sox fall to Angels

BOSTON — Anthony Bemboom finally lived his dream after a long day and a longer journey back to the Los Angeles Angels.
Called up from triple-A earlier in the day, Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, leading the Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday for a split of their four-game series.
“That’s something you dream about — think about when you get drafted with the team. In a way it happened,” said Bemboom, standing in front of his black and gold Salt Lake Bees’ equipment bag lying on the floor.
Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games. The Angels had halted an eight-game losing streak Saturday and finished a nine-game trip 2-7.
Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer for Boston, which rallied from an early 3-0 hole. Rafael Devers added two hits and started the front end of nifty 5-4-3 double play, making a backhanded stab on Albert Pujols’ hard grounder.
“It’s something we’ve been doing the whole season. We’ve been talking about it, been inconsistent,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of the split. “That way, it’s tough to make it to the playoffs.”
The defending World Series champion Red Sox have blown 22 saves, tied for most in the majors, and are currently out a playoff spot.
Kole Calhoun hit his game-tying homer off reliever Matt Barnes after Boston’s bullpen held the Angels scoreless on two hits over 5 1/3 innings following a rough start by Andrew Cashner.
Cashner got just five outs, giving up three runs and three hits, walking five and left to loud boos when he was pulled.
“It was tough. I didn’t really command my fastball,” he said. “Five walks is never good. Didn’t give us really a chance to win, but amazing job by the bullpen today.”
Making his second big league start, Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded before Boston took a 4-3 lead on Max Stassi’s passed ball on Ty Buttrey’s pitch.
Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a base-loaded walk in the second and Vázquez’s shot — that completely left Fenway Park over the Green Monster — tied it in the fourth.
Next up, Eduardo Rodríguez (13-5, 4.17) is in line to start the opener of a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday. The Red Sox are 17-4 in his last 22 starts (with a suspended game on Wednesday included).
