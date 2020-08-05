Celtics in need  of defense 

Defense travels, as the old saying goes. But it apparently got lost in the luggage carousel when the Boston Celtics entered the NBA's Orlando bubble.
The Green dropped their second of three games so far in the NBA restart Tuesday in a lackluster effort against the Heat. Sure, Boston made it interesting at the end, but it fell behind early and were never really in the ballgame.
Now, the third seed in the East is in peril as the Celts let a golden opportunity to distance themselves from the Jimmy Butler-less Heat get away. Falling to fourth place would be disastrous for Boston, given it would bring the titanic matchup against top-dog Milwaukee one round earlier.
What's going on with the Celtics in the bubble?
They probably should've beaten the Bucks last Friday night, but didn't. They nearly choked away a huge lead against Portland on Sunday, but rallied to win. Then they laid an egg on Tuesday.
With five more bubble games before the playoffs, this is a team that needs to find its identity. Fast.
That identity needs to be on the defensive end of the floor.
The Celtics have been torched for over 100 points in all three games, allowing the first two opponents to shoot well above league average. Miami shot only 44 percent Tuesday, but Boston was pounded inside.
Even more concerning was the 39 times the Celts sent the Heat to the free throw line, coming off 34 freebies tried by the Bucks last week. Maybe things are a little more officious in this bubble as teams get used to the style of play and the refs get dialed in. But that should cut both ways, and so far the Green are a minus-12 in free throw differential in their two losses. Perhaps not coincidentally, they were plus-18 in the win.
Fouls are a sign of lazy defense, inattention to detail. You're simply not going to win many NBA games when the opposition is going to the line 30 times a night.
Marcus Smart, the team's defensive leader, was dreadful Tuesday night with no made shots and a minus-16 rating. He's the tonesetter, and he's got to set a better one than he did in this one.
Like all Green Teamers, I enjoy a good offensive display. Boston got to the No. 3 seed in the East before the league shutdown in early March by being No. 5 overall in defensive rating, though, and that's what they need to rely on to have success.
Look, it's not the mid-1990s dead ball era of basketball; I get that. Every team in the league averages over 100 points per night, and it's not realistic to expect Boston to hold opponents out of the triple digits.
But they've got to make it harder on the opposition if they're going to remain in Orlando for the long haul by winning playoff rounds.
Cut down on the second chances, cut down on the easy baskets and cut down on the foul trouble. Or else the next thing getting cut down with be the Celtics' hopes of making a run to — or beyond — the Eastern Conference Finals.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWiliams@salemenws.com and on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
