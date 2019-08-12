Celtics release 2019-20 schedule, face Kyrie on Thanksgiving

For the fourth consecutive season – and the 33rd time in franchise history – the Celtics will play a game on Christmas Day when they travel north of the border for their second matchup with the Raptors. The prime time matchup represents the first time in franchise history that Boston will play outside of the country on Christmas Day.
Another big tilt, before that one, will be on Thanksgiving Day when the Celtics face Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. at the T.D. Garden in Boston.
As the calendar shifts to the new year, the Celtics will play host to an elite group of Western Conference opponents. Headlining the season-high nine-game home schedule in the month of January are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the revamped Los Angeles Lakers, who visit TD Garden on Jan. 20. Stephen Curry and the five-time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors make their lone trip to Boston on January 30, while the new-look LA Clippers – with the additions of NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and All-Star Paul George – are in Boston on Feb. 13.
In total, 17 of Boston’s 41 home games will occur in December and January, including Philadelphia’s first of two appearances at TD Garden on Dec. 12. The Celtics’ faithful will also have the opportunity to witness highly-touted rookie Zion Williamson during this stretch of home games, as the Celtics are slated to host the Pelicans on Jan. 11.
The Celtics will enjoy a home-heavy schedule to conclude the regular season, playing seven of their final 10 contests at TD Garden. Six of those final 10 matchups will come against playoff teams from the previous season, including home games against the Trail Blazers (March 27), Magic (April 3), Bucks (April 5), and Pacers (April 8). Boston concludes the 2019-20 regular season on April 15 by hosting Chicago.
NBC Sports Boston is scheduled to broadcast 70 games throughout the 2019-20 regular season as the official television home of the Boston Celtics. The network will also stream the games live on the MyTeams app. Mike Gorman, Tommy Heinsohn, and Brian Scalabrine will call the action along with sideline reporter Abby Chin. Kyle Draper, Heinsohn, Scalabrine and a rotating roster of others will headline the network’s live Pregame and Postgame shows with additional coverage from NBC Sports Boston Celtics Insiders Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg. Fans can visit NBCSportsBoston.com and follow @NBCSCeltics for all the in-depth action all season long.
Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all 82 regular season games live between 98.5 The Sports Hub and 105.7 WROR.
