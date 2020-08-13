Celtics sit starters, fall to Wizards in regular season finale

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics rested their entire starting lineup, plus sixth man Marcus Smart, and closed out the regular season by falling to the Washington Wizards 96-90 on Thursday afternoon. It was the Wizards’ lone win in the restart.
The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, played without all of their top six — Jaylen Brown (rest), Gordon Hayward (rest), Smart (rest), Jayson Tatum (left ankle), Daniel Theis (right foot) and Kemba Walker (left knee).
The C’s had been red hot, winning their last four straight and five of their last six with the regulars in the lineup.
Rookie Javonte Green took advantage of the starters; absence and scored a season-high 23 points for Boston on Thursday.
“He played with great intensity on both ends of the floor, was trying to do all the right stuff and obviously made a big impact offensively and did some really good things on the glass,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.
Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics. Fan favorite big man Tacko Fall played eight minutes, scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds in his sixth NBA game. He spent most of the year with the Maine Red Claws of NBA G-League.
Both teams shot below 40% overall. The Wizards led 78-77 after three quarters, then outscored the Celtics 18-13 in the fourth. The Wizards held the Celtics to 22% shooting in the final 12 minutes.
Troy Brown Jr. scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Wizards avoided being the only winless team in the restart.
Washington coach Scott Brooks knew coming in the focus would be on building toward next season. Bradley Beal, second in the league this season at 30.5 points per game, opted out of the restart with a lingering shoulder issue. Davis Bertans, No. 2 on the Wizards in scoring and a top 3-point threat, didn’t want to risk injury with free agency ahead. And All-Star guard John Wall missed the entire season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
“I think we had a great experience here,” Brooks said. “We had a lot of good growth, a lot of good bonding experience. A lot of positives came out of it. The only thing — we didn’t win the (games) that we wanted to win.”
The Celtics will next lay the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
