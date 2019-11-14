Celtics 5 takes: Balanced Cs score most points in 27 years

BOSTON — Defense took a back seat Wednesday night.
The Celtics scored their most points under Brad Stevens, and the franchise’s most points in the last 27 years, taking down a pesky Wizards team 140-133. Here are five quick takes from the team’s ninth win in a row.
1. Thomas returns
Isaiah Thomas is still a fan favorite in Boston.
The 5-foot-9 guard is having a resurgent season for the Wizards and, making his first trip to TD Garden this year, got a nice ovation from the crowd during his starting lineup introduction. There was even a spattering of “M-V-P” chants when he was at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Thomas finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in the loss, but it’s certainly just nice to see him healthy and playing well again.
2. Balanced scoring
There was no superstar for the Celtics (9-1) Wednesday night, just a whole bunch of stars.
Kemba Walker led the way with 25 points, followed by Jayson Tatum (23), Jaylen Brown (22) Carson Edwards (18) and Marcus Smart (17). The team shot 51% from the field (49-96) and 44.4% from beyond the arc (16-36).
3. Kanter looks better
In his second game back since returning from injury, Enes Kanter looked back on the right track.
The Celtics’ starting center nearly had a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds in over 25 minutes played. Definitely a step up from the just six minutes played in the team’s last outing in Dallas.
4. Hayward who?
The team is now 2-0 since the swing forward went down with a fractured hand against the Spurs.
It was obviously a tough blow, and no one is suggesting that the Celtics are better without him, but it is nice to see the team respond to the adversity by taking care of business against two middling teams (Mavericks and Wizards).
The schedule will get tougher rather quickly, so the Cs will certainly start to feel his loss more.
Speaking of the schedule. ...
5. West Coast trip
The Celtics hit the road for a five-game West Coast trip, and won’t be back in Boston until Monday, Nov. 25.
But, even just last year, who would’ve guessed that the team’s easiest game on the trip would be at Golden State? The Celts take on the struggling Warriors (2-9), who have been decimated by injury, on Friday, before making pit stops in Sacramento (4-6), Phoenix (6-4), Los Angeles for the Clippers (7-4) and Denver (7-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.