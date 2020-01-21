Celtics 5 Takes: Blowout win over Lakers is team's best this year

BOSTON — Well, that was unexpected.
Going up against one of the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics shot nearly 56 percent from the floor and earned their best win of the year in blowout fashion.
Here are five quick takes from Monday’s 139-107 stunner over the Lakers.
1. Streak over
The Celtics were staring at their first four-game losing streak of the season taking on a Lakers team with the second-best record in the NBA.
Instead, four Celtics scored in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum’s 27, all 13 Cs who dressed for the game scored and Anthony Davis — making his return after a five-game injury absence — was held to just 9 points and 4 rebounds.
Monday night could have been the start of a bad spiral.
But the Celtics showed a bunch of heart to come out and play the way they did.
That was a much-needed statement win.
2. Slow start, big finish
Here’s how the game started: Javale McGee alley-oop, Danny Green four-point play and then a Davis slam and block on the other end.
8-0 Lakers.
But Davis picked up two quick fouls, and the Celtics fought back to take a 33-30 lead after the first quarter. The lead ballooned up to 34 at its worst, as the Celtics cruised to a victory in front of a TD Garden crowd that included David Ortiz and Snoop Dog.
And, in case you were curious, the Lakers’ worst previous loss this season was 24 points to the Nuggets (128-104).
3. Top-10 plays
The Celtics had a pair of gems that will surely make the season-end highlight packages.
In the second quarter, Marcus Smart split two defenders while driving the lane before dishing a left-handed, behind-the-back pass to Enes Kanter for an easy layup.
That, however, was topped later when Jaylen Brown (20 points) put LeBron James on a poster with a two-handed slam over The King.
4. Kanter can play
To say that Enes Kanter has been playing valuable minutes would be a vast understatement.
Last night, the big man dropped 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting while grabbing 11 boards in 24 minutes off the bench. He coupled that with some rugged defense on the Laker bigs, including Davis, McGee and Dwight Howard.
Over the team’s last 10 games, Kanter’s averaging 10.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game.
5. Miscellaneous (weird) stats
The Celtics and Mavericks are the only two teams in the league to beat both the Bucks (East-leading 39-6) and Lakers (West-leading 34-9) this year.
Kemba Walker got his first win over a LeBron-led team.
He was 0-28 in his career against James heading into last night.
