Celts shake off slow start, roll over streaking Heat

BOSTON — The Miami Heat may be the best team in the NBA that nobody seems to be talking about.
Entering Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, only the Milwaukee Bucks stood above the new-look group from South Beach in the Eastern Conference standings. Their somewhat generous schedule thus far may have something to do with that, sure. But 15-5 is 15-5, and for the better part of Wednesday’s game, they played up to the standards that their record suggests.
The Celtics, however, continued to go about their business in defending home court, waltzing out of TD Garden with a 112-93 win to remain unbeaten at 8-0 on the Beantown parquet.
Here’s five immediate takes from the impressive win.
1. Shaking off the rust
Following a lackluster opening quarter that saw the visiting Heat seize a 28-20 lead, the Celtics found their groove and doubled up Miami in the second frame, 32-16. After not taking the court since Sunday’s win in New York, the sluggish start was somewhat understandable. Brad Wanamaker once again turned in some impactful minutes off the bench during the second quarter surge, drilling a three, forcing a turnover and dishing a nice dime to Jayson Tatum during a quick C’s spurt. But it was simply the team’s re-energized efforts on the defensive end that led to the halftime lead (52-44).
2. Brown’s big night
After dropping 28 points in Sunday’s win over the Knicks, Jaylen Brown continued his strong offensive play by hanging a team-high 31 on the Heat.
More importantly, he was efficient in doing so, making 10 of his 20 attempts from the field and 5-of-9 from deep. Brown’s bank shot triple from the top of the key late in the fourth summed up exactly how his night went.
3. Butler gets his
Prized offseason acquisition Jimmy Butler went off for 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting (6-of-10 from distance) to go with six rebounds and four assists. But that was perfectly fine with the Celtics, as they limited the rest of the Heat offense. Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk was Miami’s next leading scorer with 12 points off the bench.
4. Rebound advantage, Celtics
The Heat came into Wednesday’s game just a rebound per game behind Boston in the team statistic standings. Miami certainly boasts a lot of height and big bodies with guys like Meyers Leonard and Olynyk, but Boston wound up out-rebounding their foes, 45-40.
5. Celtics dominate turnover battles
Boston had just nine turnovers compared to Miami’s 18. They also recorded nine steals and had eight blocks as a team (three apiece for Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis). Anytime you can come out on top by that significant a margin against a good opponent you’re doing something right.
Boston will be back home on Friday as they take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. with hopes of improving to 16-5 on the season.
