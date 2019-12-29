Chiefs clinch bye, AFC playoff picture now clear

NEW YORK — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be playing in the postseason a week earlier than usual this year.
The defending Super Bowl champs lost, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to earn a first-round bye.
The Patriots (12-4) are the No. 3 overall seed in the AFC and will have to fix things in a hurry as they host Tennessee (9-7) this coming weekend.
The Titans clinched their spot by beating Houston 35-14, eliminating both Pittsburgh and Oakland in the process. All three teams had a chance at the playoffs, but Tennessee had the easiest path by needing to win — and got it against a Texans squad that rested several starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.
“I think it’s great when you can determine whether you get to continue to play football,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “There was some great effort, but we’re going to have to improve and play better. Everything gets harder from here on out.”
The last time New England played on wild-card weekend, it lost at home to the Ravens. The Patriots have never made it to the Super Bowl with Brady and coach Bill Belichick while playing in the opening round.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs (12-4) are the No. 2 seed and will be able to watch the opening round, along with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens (14-2).
“We’ll step back, the guys will come in tomorrow, we’ll have a team meeting, I’ll give them a schedule for what’s going on the next week here during the bye week,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “The main thing is we get work done, but we rest up and get ready for whoever we might play.”
Kansas City’s victory also locked Houston into the No. 4 seed, and the Texans (10-6) will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) next weekend.
Despite resting several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram, guard Marshal Yanda and safety Earl Thomas, Baltimore cruised past Pittsburgh 28-10 to ride into the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak.
“It’s the best team in football in the regular season this year, but that doesn’t count for anything in the next season,” coach John Harbaugh said. “In the next season, we have to obviously go to work this week and become a better football team.”
In the NFC, Green Bay earned at least a first-round bye with a 23-20 victory at Detroit.
“The NFC is wide open,” Rodgers said. “I think home-field advantage can be very important. We’re hot. But you’ve got to start all over in the playoffs and it’s all great football teams now, so the margin of error is even smaller.”
New Orleans routed Carolina 42-10 to finish 13-3 in the regular season. Injury-ravaged Philadelphia (9-7) won the NFC East with a 34-17 win over the New York Giants, eliminating Dallas with the victory.
“This team, when it’s crunch time this time of year, we get it done,” Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan said after his team finished the schedule with a four-game winning streak.
