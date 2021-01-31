College basketball No. 2 Baylor trips Auburn, remains unbeaten

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with an 84-72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Baylor (16-0)has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16.
Jaylin Williams had 17 points for Auburn (10-8).
NO. 3 VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.
The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.
NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 66, NO. 9 ALABAMA 61
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.
Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). They became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three Top 10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.
NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech's victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.
FLORIDA 85, NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 80
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4). Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.
NO. 12 MISSOURI 102, TCU 98, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.
PENN STATE 81, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 71
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin.
Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten). They had lost 13 straight to Wisconsin.
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 65
ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.
Jose Alvarado added 21 points, and Michael Devoe had 19 for Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
RaiQuan Gray had 19 points for Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.