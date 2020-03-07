OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This wasn’t the year anyone, including Creighton’s coaches and players, would have expected a Big East championship banner hung at CHI Health Center.
They were picked seventh in the conference, and they lost two projected starters to injuries before the season opener.
Yet there the No. 11 Bluejays were Saturday, the players mobbed by court-storming students after a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. Moments later, the banner was unfurled from the rafters on the north end of the arena.
“Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time,” coach Greg McDermott said. “So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other’s back, and when they don’t care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible.”
Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.
Creighton, Seton Hall and Villanova all went 13-5 in the conference. The Bluejays have won 11 of their last 13 games and, because they swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York City next week.
The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 growing louder as the clock wound down.
“That was a game for the ages against a very good opponent,” McDermott said.
Seton Hall (21-9) has been in first place or tied for first the entire season but lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova, which beat Georgetown on Saturday, is the No. 2 seed.
Denzel Mahoney came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bluejays, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points along with playing a superb defensive game against Seton Hall star Myles Powell.
Powell and Quincy McKnight each scored 15 points for the Pirates and Jared Rhoden added 12 as the Pirates slowed the pace against the Big East’s highest-scoring team.
CAREY, DUKE TOP UNC
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and No. 12 Duke didn’t need any wild escape to beat rival North Carolina this time.
The Blue Devils took care of the Tar Heels with a strong start-to-finish performance — with the only unexpected part being the jolt coming from graduate reserve Justin Robinson.
Carey had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils past the Tar Heels 89-76 in Saturday’s regular-season finale, capping a game in which Duke never trailed and played a steady game after inconsistent stretches in recent weeks.
“We actually played even better than what we practiced,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
Sure, Carey was dominant inside, while Jones (21 points) and Cassius Stanley (19) turned in their own big outputs. Yet a big piece of Duke’s success was due to Robinson — the son of retired NBA great David Robinson and a former walk-on — having his latest productive outing in what is turning into a growing reserve role.
Robinson matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), including sparking the game-clinching 8-0 run when Duke finally broke free of the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14).
“I’m approaching practice the same way, pregame always the same,” Robinson said. “You just have to have confidence, know what you can do and come out with energy.”
This was a rematch of last month’s overtime classic won by the Blue Devils after two buzzer-beating shots — the first by Jones to force overtime, the second a winning putback by Wendell Moore Jr.
This one didn’t have the same highlight-reel drama, but still was a tough rivalry fight. The Blue Devils led by 10 late in the first half, but the Tar Heels hung around and twice got within a point in the second half.
Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNC, while freshman big man Armando Bacot had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star point guard Cole Anthony finished with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.
TOPPIN, DAYTON ROLL
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 on Saturday to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory.
The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home and in true road games. Their only losses were at neutral sites.
