College Football Roundup: Tagovailoa leads No. 2 Alabama to rout of Duke

ATLANTA — Now that’s more like it, Alabama.
Playing for the first time since its crushing loss to Clemson in the national championship game, the second-ranked Crimson Tide overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke, 42-3, Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns before calling it a day late in the third quarter.
“The goal we had in this game was to try to re-establish our identity as a team in terms of the discipline that we played with, the kind of toughness and accountability, and everybody putting the team first,” coach Nick Saban said. It didn’t quite start out like he was hoping.
The Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter — which happened only one time in 2018. But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable.
Tagovailoa completed 26 of 31 passes before giving way to backup Mac Jones with the Tide up 35-3. The left-hander spread the ball all over the field, going to his tight ends early on before turning to his dynamic receiving corps.
“Tua played really well,” Saban said. “He usually plays well when he’s patient and takes what the defense gives.”
Starting tight end Miller Forristall got the Tide going with a 27-yard catch for the first touchdown of his career. His backup, Major Tennison, also picked up his first career TD on a 1-yard toss. Then, it was time for the wideouts to get in on the fun. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.
IOWA ST. SURVIVES IN 3OT
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s eyes lit up when he saw a potential game-losing fumble floating aimlessly near the goal line.
The sophomore sprang into action, snapping up Sheldon Croney Jr.’s triple-overtime miscue and saving the Cyclones from a devastating defeat — even by their standards.
Croney Jr. scored from a yard out on the next play and 21st-ranked Iowa State rallied to edge past FCS school Northern Iowa 29-26 on Saturday.
La’Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived a massive upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978. Northern Iowa (0-1), which was ranked 18th in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, was trying for 19th-year coach Mark Farley’s 150th career win.
STANFORD OVERCOMES INJURED QB
STANFORD, Calif. — With star quarterback K.J. Costello knocked out of the season opener, No. 25 Stanford had to rely on its defense and running game to get the win.
Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting hurt on a late hit, but the Cardinal used four turnovers and an improved running game to hold off injury-plagued Northwestern, 17-7, on Saturday.
FREIERMUTH, PENN ST. WIN ROUT
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford’s first game as Penn State’s starting quarterback was a short one.
A near flawless first-half performance backed by a dominant effort from the defense allowed Clifford to take the second half off as the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions hammered FCS foe Idaho 72-7. Clifford left the game early in the third after his 14-for-23, 280-yard, two-touchdown effort helped spot Penn State a comfortable lead in his first career start.
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth had one catch for 25 yards.
