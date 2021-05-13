Controversial Baffert will be at Preakness in spirit

When the Preakness, the second jewel in the Triple Crown, is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday, don’t expect the usual storylines we had two weeks ago about who the fastest horse is.
Instead, heading into Preakness Stakes 145, any discussion begins and ends with trainer Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample indicated a violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols. If the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun, second-place will be declared the winner.
Medina Spirit, trained by the famed Baffert, tested positive for a steroid, putting his Derby winner status in jeopardy.
The first positive test for the steroid betamethasone was on Sunday. Twenty-one picograms of the steroid were found in a postrace sample, double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.
It also had many wondering whether he’d be eligible for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
But an agreement was reached Tuesday to let Medina Spirit, as well as Baffert’s other horse, Concert Tour, compete in the Preakness Stakes.
The Maryland Jockey Club said the horses would be permitted “with rigorous conditions to entry along with a binding commitment from Bob Baffert to full transparency of medical and testing results that will allow for all results to be released to the public.”
Baffert consented to blood testing, monitoring and a medical record review by the Maryland Jockey Club for both horses, as well as a third horse, Beautiful Gift, running in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes.
All of Baffert’s horses entered to race on Friday and Saturday will be tested prior to their races, according to a copy of the deal. In addition, Baffert will be required to provide any medical or veterinary records for the horses to Pimlico officials and chief veterinary officer, Dr. Dionne Benson
“Medina Spirit earned his Kentucky Derby win and my pharmacologists have told me that 21 picograms of betamethasone would have no effect on the outcome of the race,” Baffert told reporters this week. “Medina Spirit is a deserved champion and I will continue to fight for him.”
Baffert has said that he will not be attending the races, despite having the likely favorite. On Monday, Pimlico had allowed Baffert to enter his horse Beautiful Gift in Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, telegraphing that its decision on a ban would apply to Medina Spirit alone. The training of all of Baffert’s horses are being overseen by his longtime assistant Jimmy Barnes, who arrived with the horses on Monday.
Medina Spirit, who upset 18 rivals in the Kentucky Derby, was installed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite for the Preakness.
Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who was aboard for Medina Spirit’s front-running half-length decision at Churchill Downs, will be back in the irons on Saturday. Baffert has won the Preakness a record seven times, most notably with Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).
Only 10 horses are entered for the Preakness, so handicapping the contenders to upset Medina Spirit leaves me with only two, Concert Tour and Midnight Bourbon.
Mandaloun, the Derby runner-up, will take this race off and prepare for the Belmont Stakes.
Gary and Mary West’s Concert Tour, who incurred his first loss in four starts while finishing third in the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn last time out, skipped the Kentucky Derby. The homebred son of Street Sense, who will be ridden by Mike Smith for the first time, was rated second in the morning line at 5-2 after drawing Post. No. 10.
Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC’s Midnight Bourbon, who finished a troubled sixth in the Kentucky Derby, 8½ lengths behind Medina Spirit, was rated third in the morning line at 5-1 and will break from Post No. 5.
Midnight Bourbon finished second in the Louisiana Derby prior to his Derby run. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has enjoyed success in the Preakness Stakes twice, saddling Curlin and filly Rachel Alexandra for victories in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Irad Ortiz Jr., the defending three-time Eclipse Award winner, is scheduled to ride Midnight Bourbon for the first time.
Preakness post time is 6:47 p.m. (EST) with NBC providing extensive coverage.
Tony Palmisano, a former public relations rep at Rockingham Park, has covered horse racing for over two decades.
Tony’s Preakness Picks
1. Midnight Bourbon
Troubled Derby trip. Needs to improve slightly here.
2. Medina Spirit
Most likely winner, but tumultuous week could be an issue.
3. Concert Tour
Baffert’s other starter was pointed for this race.
