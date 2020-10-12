Coronavirus has 'The Patriot Way' on notice

Despite Tom Brady’s exodus, the loss of a pair of stud linebackers — Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy — to free agency and the opting out of one of their most important defensive players, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, the 2020 New England Patriots have looked better than we expected — maybe very good.
Brady was replaced by Cam Newton, and the linebackers were replaced by some kids.
We have already witnessed Bill Belichick’s greatness a few times this season, from the 180-degree changing game plans on offense to his shutting down of the best quarterback in the game, Patrick Mahomes.
But for the Patriots, despite exciting glimpses of the dynasty in 2020, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head.
The virus has hit two teams hard, the Titans and Patriots.
The Patriots, though, have been doing everything the last 10 days or so on a whim. They’ve had only two full practices. The rest is Zoom meetings.
The Patriot Way is officially under attack.
As for “Next man up,” no team has lost a player like Newton to the virus.
As for “No excuses,” the Patriots basically prepared for this Broncos game virtually, with one full practice, obviously getting a reprieve with the game moved to next Sunday, the Patriots’ original bye week.
As for “No days off,” well, technically speaking, the Patriots coaches and players are working diligently online, but that isn’t the same thing. Remember, players need to be physically ready for their games, too.
This is a challenge unlike any we’ve seen. The Patriots were at a disadvantage against the Chiefs, having to fly in the morning of the Monday night game. And they would’ve been at a disadvantage with only one practice compared to the Broncos’ four days of Pats prep.
Belichick talked about “no excuses” during his press conference early in the week, and while he probably let the NFL know he wasn’t happy about the Monday flight to K.C. or one full practice for the Broncos, it is what it is.
A few Patriots apparently messed up and broke a few protocols.
But this is an opportunity for Belichick and The Patriot Way.
With Kansas City losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, everybody in the NFL is beatable.
The Raiders were abysmal in Foxboro two weeks ago, especially their offense. They were dominating in Kansas City.
The Patriots are a Wild Card team, even during COVID-19. And I’m not talking about the typical usual, very-little-chance-to-do-anything Wild Card entry. I’m talking the surprise card in the deck that nobody knows what to expect.
But the recent developments, without Newton and Stephon Gilmore, were huge, football-wise. The fact the Patriots got a forced bye week this weekend allows them to return to full status with a full complement of players and practices.
It wasn’t easy for fans going through an unexpected bye week for the home team, but it was another test.
The Patriots are 2-2 and The Patriot Way has been officially put on notice by the virus.
I know this is redundant, repeated about a dozen times since the 2000 season, but this could be Belichick’s best year.
It really could.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.