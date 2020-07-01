Crazy as this sounds, Sox are built for 2020 run

Pitching wins championships.
Just ask Ted Williams.
But 2020 might be different. The Major League Baseball season will be 60 games, beginning on July 23, which is 37% of the usual 162 games.
In other words, it won’t be a marathon. It’s more like a 10K road race — or 15K if you want to get technical.
Guess what? Your Boston Red Sox, at least in 2020, are built for speed.
They are built to hit their way into October, or at least the Aug. 31 trade deadline.
Despite losing Mookie Betts, probably the second to fifth best hitter in baseball, via a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox might have their best one-to-nine lineup ... ever.
OK, maybe that’s a little strong, considering those wall-bangers from the mid-to-late 1970s (8 players with 14 or more homers in 1977) or that mid-1980s crew (Rich Gedman, Mike Easler, Dwight Evans and Jim Rice averaged 31 homers apiece in 1985).
But this lineup has nine guys, 10 if you count newly acquired Alex Verdugo, that could’ve hit 20 homers apiece in a 162-game season.
Every guy — Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland, Michael Chavis, Kevin Pillar, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley — has that kind of pop.
In fact, last year, eight of those “fellas” had 18 or more homers, with Benintendi at 13 in a down year.
The Red Sox, sans Betts, can produce runs as well as any team in the American League.
Having Pillar, a well-proven starter, as the fourth outfielder, playing five games a week, puts the Red Sox in a special category offensively.
You can’t hit your way to a title over 162 games. But you can do it for 60 games.
The Red Sox pitching is a question mark, particularly the starters after Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi. It is average at best.
But if Rodriguez and Eovaldi can get off of to semi-dominating starts through August, as they appeared to look in early spring training, it will force Sox baseball operations president Chaim Bloom to get that missing link/very good starter to make the Red Sox dangerous in September and possibly October.
The Red Sox bullpen is not on a par with the Yankees, man for man, but it has some depth to be considered a strength.
The Wild Card for the Red Sox is the start. They must win more than they lose through August. And with that lineup it could and should happen.
The Red Sox are not built for 2021, 2022 and 2023. They will need some luck in some trades and free agent acquisitions to be on par with the well-stocked Yankees.
But in 2020, they are just fine.
They don’t have much room for error, but they have several players who are nearing the end of their contracts and this short spurt in 2020 could make a lot of them rich.
The Red Sox might not be the best team in baseball. In fact, they aren’t. But they picked a good year where that might not matter as much.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
