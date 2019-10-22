Darnold sees ghosts, but not Pats during ghastly outing

The New England Patriots utterly humiliated Sam Darnold and the New York Jets, forcing six turnovers in a dominating 33-0 victory. Here are five quick takes from the Monday Night Football blowout.
1. ‘I’m seeing ghosts’
Much like ex-Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was defined by the famous “buttfumble” play on Thanksgiving night in 2012, current Jets signal caller Sam Darnold delivered a line that could follow him the rest of his career. After a first half interception, the ESPN broadcast caught him saying “I’m seeing ghosts” to coaches on the sideline, which pretty much summed up his horrendous evening.
Darnold finished 11 for 30 with 86 yards, four interceptions, a lost fumble and a mishandled snap into the end zone for a safety. He had a quarterback rating of 5.6, and in the second half his throws really started to go off the rails. He was ultimately victimized by Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon and Terrance Brooks for the interceptions, John Simon for the strip sack, and Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and others all brought pressure to keep Darnold throwing off his back foot all night.
2. Missed opportunities
Despite recording six takeaways, the Patriots didn’t capitalize on their extra opportunities. The offense came away with a field goal after their first interception and scored a touchdown after the fumble recovery, but then punted after all three of Darnold’s subsequent interceptions, had a tipped ball interception after his safety, and punted again after recovering a Braxton Berrios muffed punt in the fourth quarter.
3. Michel finds paydirt
It wasn’t the best night for Sony Michel in terms of consistency, but the second-year running back did find his way to the end zone when it counted. Michel scored three touchdowns on his 19 carries for 42 yards, taking advantage of the blocking talents of linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was inserted into the game as a fullback on a couple of snaps in lieu of the injured James Develin and Jakob Johnson.
4. New TEs get involved
With Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse both inactive due to injury, New England debuted its two new tight ends, with Ben Watson returning to the fold after a decade-long absence alongside newly acquired Eric Tomlinson. Watson got involved in the passing game right away, making three catches for 18 yards, and Tomlinson also caught his only target for one yard while keeping active in the blocking game. Like Roberts, Tomlinson was also utilized as a sort of faux-fullback on occasion.
5. Jackson sees yellow
It was nearly a perfect day for the defense once again, but one player who could have been better was J.C. Jackson. The second-year cornerback was penalized three times, including twice on one drive, for a total of 44 yards. Penalties have been an issue for the physical corner, and while Jackson has been more disciplined this year, he’ll definitely look to clean up those mistakes going forward.
Mac Cerullo
