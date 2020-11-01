Despite gloomy 2020 outlook, Patriots have young talent to build around

The 2020 New England Patriots are toast. The team is 2-5, has lost four straight and finds itself three games behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Bills was effectively the final nail in the coffin for the playoffs.
But if there was one positive to come out of Sunday’s gut-punch loss, it’s that New England has some talented young players on the roster to build around.
First and foremost is Jakobi Meyers. All season the Patriots’ receivers have struggled, and despite the lack of production Meyers found himself glued to the bench. With Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry out on Sunday, Meyers came through with a career-high six catches for 58 yards, and that didn’t include the two catches he had called back due to offensive penalties.
More important than the production was the consistency. For the better part of two decades the Patriots’ quarterbacks have always had a security blanket they could count on in a key spot, whether it was Troy Brown, Wes Welker or Julian Edelman. The Patriots haven’t had that this season, but Sunday Meyers gave Cam Newton a safe option with his precise routes and sure hands.
“I come to work every day, try to practice as hard as I can, be as alert as I can in meetings and know everybody’s responsibilities, so god forbid we have someone go down I can jump if they need me to,” Meyers said when asked about his approach this season. “I’m trying to come in and be a better person and a better player every day.”
Alongside Meyers is second-year running back Damien Harris, who is starting to look like a real strong player after effectively sitting out his rookie season. Since taking over as the lead running back for the injured Sony Michel in Week 4, Harris has rushed for 100 yards or more twice in four games. On Sunday he posted a career-high 102 yards on only 16 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard rush.
Helping pave the way for Harris has been rookie offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, who has been arguably the team’s most consistent and important player on offense. The sixth-round pick has started all seven of New England’s games, filling in seamlessly at a variety of positions while plugging numerous holes caused by injury, and now. He seems ready to settle in as the starting right tackle.
Defensively, New England has some quality pieces too, but none as important as J.C. Jackson. The former undrafted free agent has been an impact player ever since his arrival in 2018, and with reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore out with a knee injury, Jackson took center stage as the top cornerback against star Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs.
Never lacking confidence, Jackson more than held his own and even intercepted a pass intended for Diggs, his fourth pick of the season and his third in the last three games.
“I’m a playmaker just like he’s a playmaker,” Jackson said afterwards, adding when asked if he feels he can be a No. 1 cornerback, “of course, why not?”
With so much of the team’s production and salary cap tied up by veterans in recent years, being able to develop a new generation of contributors will be essential if the Patriots hope to get back into contention next year. That also includes guys like linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (5 tackles, 1 sack), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (4 tackles), pass rusher Josh Uche (two impactful pressures in his first career game) and all of the other young players who New England has invested its future in.
This season is looking like a lost cause, but that doesn’t make the rest of the games meaningless. If those young players can show progress and prove themselves to be building blocks going forward, then this season could wind up being a stepping stone towards a brighter future even if the short term outlook is dark.
