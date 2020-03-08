NEW YORK — One day after superstar Kevin Durant and general manager Sean Marks strolled together through the Barclays Center corridors, the Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson “mutually agreed to part ways.”
Only a fly on the wall could know whether those two happenings are related. The only certainty is this: If Atkinson’s job wasn’t safe, nobody’s is.
That’s what has become of a wash of a season in which both Durant and Kyrie Irving, two stars who account for more than 54% of the payroll, have spent more games on the sidelines than on the court.
This season has had nothing to do with this year and more to do with the next three. After setting the table for the Nets to land two superstars in one summer, Atkinson is out the door before the party ever started.
“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” Marks said in a statement. “This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time.”
How could Atkinson progress with a roster that regressed? The Nets fired him before he ever got to coach with the team’s best weapons.
Durant (Achilles rehab) played no games, as expected, but Irving’s shoulder impingement robbed Atkinson of the star point guard the team banked on leading the roster this season. Even Caris LeVert missed 24 straight games with a thumb injury that required surgery.
The Nets put their best stretch of the season together when both Irving and LeVert were absent from the roster.
Atkinson’s most important job became assessing which players fit alongside two stars who weren’t even on the floor.
That is no longer his job — maybe it never was. Irving and Durant are running the show. Whoever doesn’t fit alongside them will be gone when the trade market opens for business in June. Atkinson was only the first domino to fall.
Durant and Irving have more championship rings among them (three) than the Nets have second-round playoff appearances (one) since moving to Brooklyn.
Jacque Vaughn will coach the team for the rest of this season. He will be assessed just like Atkinson. Vaughn must ensure this team rides into the playoffs.
Atkinson was not a perfect head coach by any stretch. His rotations were at times confusing. He rolled with the hot hand over the starting hand. Irving suggested earlier this season that young players were not developing fast enough. Several young Nets, though, including LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs have taken noticeable strides in their game.
“Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons,” Marks added. “We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”
Atkinson shouldn’t be a free agent head coach for long. Any team with a young roster should come calling, with the Knicks, Bulls, Kings, Cavs and Wolves making the most sense. A reunion with D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota makes sense, as Russell became a first-time All-Star under Atkinson’s lead.
“I give him a lot of credit for the teaching moments,” Russell said last season. “My knowledge and IQ has really rose to another level just from learning from my mistakes and him breaking it down and us (dissecting) the film together.”
The Nets have sacrificed both Russell and Atkinson in their chase to become a title contender overnight, having canned Atkinson the season after handing him a contract extension. LeVert, Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince were also handed extensions in recent seasons. If Atkinson’s new money wasn’t safe, nobody’s is — except the two stars the team is building around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.