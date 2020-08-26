Devers, Red Sox rally to overcome Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston's six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Tuesday night.
Devers, who snapped an 0-for-10 streak with a single in the second inning, hit a full-count slider from A.J. Cole, giving Boston an 8-6 edge. Devers later scored on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez as Boston recorded its sixth comeback win of the season.
Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two RBIs for Boston (10-20), which has won four of its last six.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Danny Jansen, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two-run hits for Toronto (14-14), which lost for the third time in four games. Teoscar Hernández hit his 11th homer for the Blue Jays.
Phillips Valdéz (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and picked up his first major league win. Matt Barnes recorded his second save despite allowing a home run to Hernández. Boston’s bullpen, which entered the game with the MLB’s third-worst batting average allowed (.274), held Toronto to five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Toronto scored four runs in the first inning against Boston starter Kyle Hart on a double by Gurriel Jr. and a single by Jansen. Guerrero Jr. added a single in the fourth inning to put Toronto up 6-3.
Hart, in his first time through the Toronto order, allowed hits to five of nine batters. He escaped trouble in the second inning despite loading the bases with one out. He got Guerrero Jr. to ground into an inning-ending double play.
The Red Sox last played in Buffalo when they faced the minor-league Bisons in an exhibition game on July 6, 1917. Boston defeated their hosts 9-7 during a stopover en route to a series in Cleveland.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (right calf), originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday, will skip that start and hopes to return Saturday against Washington. “I felt it (on Saturday) two days after my start,” Eovaldi said. “We're trying to play it safe and not let it get worse.”
UP NEXT
Red Sox: With Eovaldi unable to start, RHP Colten Brewer (0-1, 3.50 ERA) will make his third start of the season on Wednesday in the middle game of the three-game series against Toronto. He threw four scoreless innings in his previous start last Friday at Baltimore.
Blue Jays: Montoyo said Wednesday's game against Boston will be a “bullpen day,” without indicating who would take the mound to open the game.
