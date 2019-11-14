Recent Merrimack College Hall of Famer Ryan O’Rourke was relaxing in his hotel room in Santurce, Puerto Rico, when the breaking news broke a few days ago.
A former Houston Astros pitcher said the Astros have been stealing signs via a centerfield camera, and getting the information immediately from the dugout to the batter by pounding a trash can.
O’Rourke is the opening night starter for Cangrejeros de Santurce (Santurce Crabbers) in the Puerto Rican Winter League.
In fact, if things had gone differently the last few years, he might not have to be playing winter ball as a free agent, away from his family for two-plus months.
O’Rourke, who was in his second season with the Minnesota Twins as their lefty relief specialist, wonders if one horrific night in Houston (May 4, 2016), changed the course of his career for the worse.
And he wonders if the Astros cheated.
“I had entered that outing allowing only one run in seven innings,” recalled O’Rourke. “Honestly, it was the best I had ever pitched in my life. I was on.
“That offseason I had worked on a splitter. I had been a fastball-slider guy and wanted to add another pitch. I really had that pitch working in early 2016.”
O’Rourke entered that game in Houston with the Twins trailing, 9-4, in the fifth inning.
He remembers that painful inning from 44 months ago as if it was yesterday.
“I threw a first pitch splitter to Evan Gattis,” recalled the 6-3, 230-pounder. “And he crushed it to centerfield. It was a good pitch when I threw it, I thought. Plus Gattis is a good fastball hitter. But he stayed back and hit it.”
The next batter was equally painful, especially now looking back.
“I believe I had Marwin Gonzalez at 1-and-2,” said O’Rourke, who will turn 32 on April 30. “I threw two straight sliders. Again, good ones. And he didn’t flinch. He spit on them. Then I walked him.”
A sacrifice bunt was followed by another walk, this time Julio Castro not swinging at the slider, and O’Rourke was pulled.
A double by Jose Altuve and single by Carlos Correa plated three runs, all charged to O’Rourke.
“We flew to Chicago the next day and the manager told me I was DFA’d,” said O’Rourke, which in layman’s terms meant he was designated for assignment and sent back to AAA Rochester.
O’Rourke made it back to the Twins in mid-August, allowing runs in five of 18 outings. He ended with a respectable 3.96 ERA, but was released in November.
He ended up having Tommy John surgery in his left throwing arm, sitting out the entire 2017 season, and began working his way back in 2018 with the Orioles’ Triple-A team in Syracuse.
He was released after that season and signed a minor league deal with the N.Y. Mets for 2019, even getting two outings with the parent club (1.1 innings, no runs allowed).
The Twins re-signed him and sent him to Rochester for the last six weeks of the 2019 season.
The Puerto Rico Winter League is probably his last hope for another shot.
“I get the opening night start,” laughed O’Rourke. “I’ve always done a pretty good job against lefty (hitters). I have to do a better job against righties, with the new rule (a reliever must face at least three batters).”
It’s not easy missing Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family, but it’s a price he has to pay for now.
“We always heard things about the Astros and stealing signs with cameras,” said O’Rourke. “If it’s true it wasn’t good for a lot of people like me, guys fighting to stay in the league. But it’s really a black eye for baseball.”
E-mail Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
