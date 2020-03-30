Div. 1 spring student-athletes get extra year

The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.
While there is still a lot to iron out, specifically for current seniors, some of whom may not be asked back next year, there is good news for the majority of student-athletes who had their season canceled nearly a month ago.
Merrimack College Director of Athletics, Jeremy Gibson, said getting some clarity was welcome news after a few weeks of hopes and realistic expectations.
“The big picture is, after so much uncertainty, we have information that gives our student-athletes a clearing picture,” said Gibson, who resides in Andover.
“There will still be some uncertainty,” said Gibson, referring to decisions on seniors by coaches and the financial aid department. “But I believe this decision is fair and in the best interest of the students. Any time you have an outcome like that, it is reassuring.”
One benefit at a lot of Div. 1 schools like Merrimack is that they offer graduate degrees, which could be enticing to student-athletes staying the extra year.
Here are details of Monday’s Div. 1 Council meeting:
— Spring student-athletes, freshmen through juniors, will get an extra year: They will automatically be allowed the waiver. For example, a freshman this spring will be considered a freshman in 2021.
— Seniors must have schools apply for their waivers: Div. 1 seniors who were playing this spring can return if the schools request waivers for them.
— Schools decide financial aid for an additional year: In a nod to the financial uncertainty, the Council voted to allow schools the flexibility to give senior students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletic aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20.
— Winter sports athletes not included: Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.
— Baseball is allowed to expand rosters: Baseball will be the only sport that can increase the roster limit for student-athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletic director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
The decisions may have implications in the fall if football is impacted. Consider the eligibility concerns of 13,000 FBS football players if the sport is canceled due to the virus. That would be a monumental undertaking in comparison to the current situation.
