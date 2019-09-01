Dolphins' Flores trying to avoid becoming next failed Belichick assistant

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers developing during the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.