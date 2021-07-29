Duran's race around bases highlights Sox split

The Boston Red Sox bounced back from a listless 4-1 loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader to earn a 4-1 win of their own in Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here are the highlights from Fenway:
1. Duran turns on jets
We've all heard about Jarren Duran's speed, and we've seen it in flashes since he made his debut, but Wednesday night the rookie really took things to another level. After ripping a line drive to the gap in deep center, Duran took off flying and didn't stop until he was safely in to home plate for what initially appeared to be an inside the park home run.
The official scorer wound up ruling the play a triple with an error on the center fielder, who bobbled the ball when trying to fish it out of the warning track, but it was still an electric moment which put the Red Sox up 4-1.
2. Devers leaves with injury
Rafael Devers left Game 2 of the doubleheader in the top of the sixth inning with what manager Alex Cora described as a left quad injury. Devers appeared to be holding his leg after reaching second on a double the prior inning and was subsequently replaced by Michael Chavis in the lineup.
Devers is batting .283 with 27 home runs and a league-leading 81 RBI on the season, and Cora said Devers would have gotten Thursday night off anyway, injury or no.
3. Don't run on Dugie
All year, opposing baserunners have been testing the Red Sox outfielders, and all year they've been getting burned. George Springer became the latest victim in the first inning of Game 1, attempting to advance to third base on a flyout to center before Alex Verdugo gunned him down. It was the sixth outfield assist of the season for Verdugo and the 31st of the year for the Red Sox, who have 10 more than the next closest team.
4. Plawecki's sneaky bat
Since returning from the 10-day injured list on July 9, back-up catcher Kevin Plawecki has taken on a key role off Boston's bench. Since the All-Star break, Plawecki is 8 for 16 with a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI. His best game came last night in Game 2, when he started at catcher and went 3 for 3 with a run scored.
5. Rough one for Richards
Garrett Richards had another tough start in Game 1, allowing four runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings to fall to 6-6 on the year, and dating back to June 1, Richards has posted a 6.65 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 47.1 innings pitched. With Tanner Houck pitching brilliantly and Chris Sale set to return from Tommy John surgery, Richards' days in the starting rotation could be numbered.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
