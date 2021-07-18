North Andover High senior Peter Martel ended his career with a bang.
Coach Steve Nugent called the senior “a school record machine.”
He added, “Ever since the first day he attempted the pole vault in practice we all knew he was going to be special. I believe Colby recruited him as a pole vaulter, however they are also getting the best sprinter that I have ever coached at North Andover.”
The multi-talented Martel, our Eagle-Tribune MVP, had a best of 14-0 in the pole vault, which ties him for eighth all-time in the area. He placed third at All-States (13-6), second at Division 1 North (12-6) and first at MVCs (13-0).
He set school records in the 200 (21.92, 4th all-time area), 400 (49.50, 13th all-time) and 4x400 relay (3:22.59, 6th all-time). He also ran and 11.02 100 (17th all-time),
Martel was a soccer quad-captain. That was his first love and only in his sophomore did he switch his focus on track.
Martel is a Colby College track recruit. His brother, Alex, is already at Colby. Their sister Charlotte, a freshman, is a promising Scarlet Knight runner.
LANDON NEAL
Windham Sr., 100
Finished seventh at Meet of Champions (11.16) and second at Division 2 (11.39). In 200, ran best of 22.63 and was seventh at M of C (22.94). Member of All-State champion 4x100 team (43.07, 16th all-time in area). Star of the D1 state soccer finals win. Graduated 13th in class of 227. Will attend Northeastern and may run track. Vice president of National Honor Society.
QUINN CERAMI
Windham Sr., 200
Third at Meet of Champions in school-record 22.26 (16th all-time in area) and second at Division 2 in 22.94. In 100, placed fourth at Meet of Champions in school-record 11.07. Member of champion 4x100 team at M of C (school-record 43.07). URI recruit. Ran on 4x400 team which took third in D2. Captain indoors and outdoors as a junior. Father, Joe, Methuen Hall of Famer.
WILL GOSSMAN
No. Andover Sr., 400
Placed eighth at All-States (50.82), fourth at Division 1 North (50.42) and second at MVCs (50.69). Fifth at All-States in javelin (162-11). Threw school record 169-0 vs. Methuen. On 4x400 team which placed second at All-States (3:22.59, 6th all-time in area). Rare triple-placer at All-States. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer. Will attend Northeastern. Nicknamed Goose.
STEPHEN CONNELLY
Pinkerton Sr., 800
Placed third at Division 1 Meet in 1:57.04. Ran school record 1:55.14 (8th all-time in area). Placed in 1,600 at Division 1 (2nd, 4:18.34) and Meet of Champions (4th, 4:21.64). Ran a 9:33.02 3,200. Two-time Tribune All-Star in cross country. Will run at Columbia. Chester resident. Brother Nico starred at Pinkerton and UNH. “He had an amazing season,” said assistant Ian French.
ROHAN RAI
Windham Sr., 1,600
Won Meet of Champions in school-record 4:17.05. Runner-up at Division 2 in 4:18.20. Won Nashua North Invitational mile in 4:20.14. In regular season, ran a 1:58.88 800 and a school-record 9:18.65 3,200 (15th all-time in area). Ran on third-place 4x400 squad at D2. Moved from Merrimack before freshman year. Will run at Naval Academy, where his brother Hersh went (Navy ‘19).
LUKE BRENNAN
Pinkerton Jr., 3,200
Placed third at Division 1 Meet (9:37.93) and eighth at Meet of Champions (9:50.43). Placed sixth in D1 1,600 in 4:28.06. In regular season ran 2:01.63 800 and 9:47.34 3,200. Our 2019 cross country MVP. Derry resident. “Probably loves running more than any guy I’ve ever had. He loves the sport: videos and meets,” said assistant coach Ian French. Ivy League type grades.
JORDANY VOLQUEZ
Lawrence Jr., 110 Hurdles
Won MVCs (14.56), second at Division 1 North (14.08, 2nd all-time in area) and first at All-States (14.10). Ran 14.90 as a freshman. Placed fourth in D1 North 200 (22.30). Ran a 60.2 handtimed in 400 hurdles. Member of runner-up 4x100 squad (43.98) at MVCs. Watch out, he’s started to lift. Area’s lone All-State champ. “He picked it up greatly in the classroom,” said coach Bill Meuse.
JACKSON BOMBA
Windham Jr., 300 Hurdles
Placed third at Meet of Champions (41.02). Champion at Division 2 Meet (41.55). Won Nashua North Invitational in 41.34. In high hurdles, won D2 in 15.46 and runner-up at M of C in 14.96. On 4x100 relay which won M of C in 43.07 (16th all-time in area). Also on 4x400 which was third in D2. Led Windham in scoring. Plays football. Father, Garrett Bomba, is well-known local doctor.
DOMINIC TRITTO
Central Catholic Sr., High Jump
Soared to school record 6-6 to win Division 1 North. In long jump, won MVCs and Division 1 North (23-1.5). Went 23-4 in regular season to smash school record. That’s No. 2 all-time in area. Won 200 at MVCs in 22.87. Ran a 51.1 handtimed 400. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2019. University of Hartford recruit. Former football starter. Derry resident. Attended Pinkerton as a freshman.
CURTIS SHATTUCK
Windham Sr., Long Jump
Placed third at Meet of Champions (career best 21-2 on final jump). Division 2 meet champ (20-8.5). Went 20-11 in a duel meet. Triple jumped 39-1.75 and threw the javelin 118-11. As a junior indoors at Division 2 meet, took third in long jump (20-7) and firsts in 4x400 and 4x200 relays. The 6-1, 170-pounder also plays football. Will attend NHTI to learn a trade.
EDDIE GONZALEZ
Lawrence Sr., Triple Jump
Won Division 1 North (45-0.5) and took fifth at All-States (43-11). Won MVCs (43-8). Ran on second-place 4x100 team at MVCs (43.98). Took third in long jump at D1 North (21-9.5) and did 22-1 in a duel meet. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore. Long jumped 22-2.25 to place second at All-States indoors in 2020. Will compete at Babson, where he earned a full academic scholarship.
NATHAN JACQUES
No. Andover Soph., Discus
Had a 13-foot PR to place fourth (150-2) at Division 1 North. Threw shot put 43-3.5 indoors. 6-1, 204 pounds. Throws coach Alan Baginski dubbed him “Baby Gronk.” Still considers himself a decathlete. Athletic enough to long jump 18-1 and high jump 5-6. Promising football lineman took Fall 2 season off to concentrate on track. “He’s strong as an ox,” said coach Steve Nugent.
MASON SEMANIUK
No. Andover Sr., Shot Put
Had a best of 47-9. Threw 47-0 for sixth in Division 1 North. Had 46-1.5 toss to lead Knights to Division 2 Relays title. Threw discus 121-9. Unbeaten indoors in dual meets with a best of 49-5.5. One of the team captains. Will attend UNH. Voted by classmates “Best to Bring Home to Mom and Dad.” Coach Steve Nugent said, “One of the kindest and hardest working I’ve ever coached.”
CONOR MOSES
Andover Sr., Javelin
Finished fifth at MVCs, first at Division 1 North (season best 163-2) and ninth at All-States (154-2). Frequent scorer in discus and 110 hurdles (16.57 season best). As sophomore, member of East Coast Invitational champion indoor shuttle hurdle relay team. 6-4, 200 pounds. Also kicked for football but did Fall 2 track this year. Intends to throw at UVM. Longtime Boy Scout.
MAX LUSSIER
Sanborn Sr., Decathlon
Champion out of 49 competitors at state decathlon with 5,485 points. Triple winner at Division 2 states: 6-2 high jump, 13-0 pole vault, 146-7 javelin. At Meet of Champions, won high jump (6-4) and runner-up in pole vault (13-0). In regular season vaulted 14-0 and 14-1 (7th all-time in area). Merrimack track recruit. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer. Graduated No. 7 in class.
BOYS SPRING TRACK MVPs
2021: Peter Martel, No. Andover; 2019: Roan Marcano, Methuen; 2018: Noah Woodman, Pinkerton; 2016-17: Erick Duffy, No. Andover; 2015: Sean Caveney, Andover; 2014: Jose Adames, Lawrence; 2013: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2012: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; 2011: Patrick Farnham, Andover; 2010: Francesco Cuesta, Lawrence;
2009: Mark Vetere, Andover; 2008: Mike Marshall, Salem; 2007: Erik Gustafson, Timberlane; 2006: Jason Lambert, Londonderry; 2005: Freddie Wills, Londonderry; 2004: Enrique Cuesta, Lawrence; 2003: Phil Shaw, Andover; 2002: Jake Radzevich, Pinkerton; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: Sean Furey, Methuen; 1999: Kevin Verge, Timberlane;
1998: Taylor Smith, Timberlane; 1997: Peter Ellis, Andover; 1996: Jason Vanderhoof, Timberlane; 1994-95: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1993: Ethan Philpott, Phillips/No. Andover; 1992: Kevin Labrecque, Central; 1991: Larry Elizalde, No. Andover; 1990: Seth Baldwin, Londonderry; also 1981: Dave Shaw, Methuen and Paul Bell, Lawrence
Honorable Mention
Andover — Neil Chowdhury, Soph., 400; D.J. Walsh, Jr., mile; Colin Kirn, Soph., 800; Cameron Kirn, Sr., 800Central Catholic — Uyi Osayimwen, Sr., shot put; Jeyis Gomez, Sr., high jump; Matt Giannasco, Sr., mile
Greater Lawrence — Christopher Tineo, Sr., 100; Tiago Fernandez, Sr., 100; Rainzel Hernandez, Jr., shot put
Haverhill — Kenny Howshan, Sr., 100; Connor Firek, Sr., 200; Dan McGlashan, Jr., high jump
Lawrence — Ezequiel Alvarez, Jr., 2-mile; Khais Pichardo, Soph., 100; Adonis Garcia, Soph., 400
Methuen — Ben Daly, Jr., javelin; Fred Coleman, Jr., mile; John Dowgiert, Sr., 400North Andover — Andrew Howard, Sr., 400; Tyler Bussell, Sr., pentathlon; Jack Determan, Sr., 800; Connor McGarry, Sr., relays; Matthew Palmisano, Sr., long jump
Pelham — Brandon D’Amour, Jr., 110 hurdles; Ryan Bellahrossi, Sr., 300 hurdles
Pentucket — Kaiden Currie, Soph., triple jump; Colin Costa, Sr., 2-mile
Phillips — Zach Moynihan, Sr., 100, Methuen
Pinkerton — Ben Fleming, Sr., 100; Ryan Dane, Sr., long jump; Danny Powers, Sr., discus
Salem — Aidan McDonald, Jr., 200; David Jacques, Soph., 110 hurdles
Sanborn — Brady Ash, Soph., 300 hurdles; Nick Lucas, Sr., javelin
Timberlane — Warren Carstensen, Jr., discus
Whittier — Nolan Mann, Sr., long jump; Nick Almanzar, Frosh., 100
Windham — Braeden Manti, Jr., 100; Trey Gonzalez, Sr., 800; Sean McLaughlin, Sr., discus
