Eovaldi unhittable, Red Sox top Marlins

MIAMI — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings, taking a no-hitter into the fifth, and struck out seven as the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki had a two-run single and Alex Verdugo had three hits for the Red Sox.
Eovaldi (3-2) didn’t allow a hit until Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double in the fifth. Miguel Rojas singled but Eovaldi struck out Jazz Chisholm and Chad Wallach, then retired Corey Dickerson on a groundout.
“If he would have had an easier fifth inning, he probably would have gone back out for the sixth,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. “His pitch count was really low but I thought he did a great job. We know he competes. He located pitches well.”
A 30-year-old right-hander who was with the Marlins from 2012-14, Eovaldi was lifted after 76 pitches in his second appearance since returning Sept. 12 a stint on the injured list caused by a strained right calf.
“Good effort from him and good results,” Roenicke said.
Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Barnes got three straight out for his eighth save in 11 chances.
Plawecki hit a two-run single in the sixth on the ninth pitch of an at-bat, chasing Ureña with a hard grounder past diving third baseman Brian Anderson. Boston had been hitless in 13 straight at-bats against the Marlins with runners in scoring position .
“I try not let the moment get too big for me,” Plawecki said. “Just control my breath, control the moment and get a pitch I’m trying to hit. I’ve been seeing the ball so much better this year.”
Devers hit his 11th homer in the seventh, a drive off Johan Quezada.
Plawecki is making the most of his opportunities as the backup to starting catcher Christian Vázquez. After hitting .222 and .210 the previous two seasons, with Cleveland and the New York Mets, Pawlecki is batting .317 with a .793 OPS.
“I’ve made a lot of adjustments in my swing, one in particular this last off-season,” Plawecki said. “It’s been a long road keep trying to figure out a swing I felt comfortable and that allowed me to have results. Right now the way I’ve been swinging it this year, even in spring training, it felt good from the get-go.”
Verdugo went 6 for 9 in the last two games against the Marlins. Verdugo hit .500 in the series and also made a sliding catch of a Miguel Rojas sinking fly ball.
Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodríguez (heart inflammation caused by COVID-19) returned to Boston this week for additional tests. Rodríguez missed this season. Outfielder Yairo Munoz was replaced after his second at-bat in the fifth because of back spasms.
Next up, lefty Martín Pérez (3-4, 4.33) is set to start the opener of a three-game Friday against the visiting New York Yankees and lefty Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.76).
