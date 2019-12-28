49ers-Seahawks prime-time showdown highlights Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks square off in a Sunday night showdown that will have a postseason feel.
The 49ers (12-3) travel to Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (11-4), with the winner capturing the NFC West. San Francisco would clinch home-field advantage throughout by winning, while Seattle could host until the Super Bowl with a victory and losses by both Green Bay and New Orleans.
“We know this is going to be a hostile environment, ‘Sunday Night Football,’ so, can’t wait for it,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.
The loser would enter the playoffs with an NFC wild-card berth.
CenturyLink Field will have a familiar face coming back “home” in running back Marshawn Lynch, who re-signed with Seattle on Monday after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny left a void in the Seahawks’ backfield.
“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Lynch said in a 15-second news conference.
The 33-year-old Lynch hasn’t played since midway through last season with Oakland.
GREEN BAY (12-3) at DETROIT (3-11-1)
The Packers will certainly keep an eye on the 49ers-Seahawks game, especially if they beat the lowly Lions and clinch a first-round bye. Aaron Rodgers and Co. would also wrap up home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs if San Francisco loses.
NEW ORLEANS (12-3) at CAROLINA (5-10)
Drew Brees and the Saints are another team whose playoff travel plans could be affected by the game on Sunday night. New Orleans can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC with a win and losses or ties by either San Francisco or Green Bay.
The Panthers have lost seven straight and turn again to rookie quarterback Will Grier.
PHILADELPHIA (8-7) at NEW YORK GIANTS (4-11)
The soaring Eagles have won three straight and can clinch the NFC East with a win.
Philadelphia has beaten New York six consecutive times, and 10 of 11.
The Giants have won their last two, with rookie Daniel Jones coming off a game in which he threw a career-best five touchdowns in an overtime win over the Redskins.
WASHINGTON (3-12) at DALLAS (7-8)
The Cowboys whiffed on a chance to control their playoff scenario with their clunker at Philadelphia. Dallas now needs to beat the Redskins at home — and hope the Eagles stumble on the road against the New York Giants.
Dallas has won eight of its last 10 against the Redskins, who will have Case Keenum at quarterback after Dwayne Haskins was hurt last week.
TENNESSEE (8-7) at HOUSTON (10-5)
The Texans have already wrapped up the AFC South. But they’ll take on a Titans team trying to earn a second playoff berth in three seasons.
Tennessee is in if it wins — and would ensure the team’s fourth straight winning season, its longest stretch since 1987-93 when the franchise was in Houston.
PITTSBURGH (8-7) at BALTIMORE (13-2)
The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and will rest several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Pittsburgh, which will start Devlin “Duck” Hodges for the fifth straight game, has a few postseason scenarios, but the easiest has them beating the Ravens and having Tennessee lose at Houston.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-10) at KANSAS CITY (11-4)
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can still earn the AFC’s No. 2 overall seed with a victory over the Chargers and a loss by New England to the Dolphins.
There could be some extra motivation for the Chargers, who might have Philip Rivers under center for the final time.
MIAMI (4-11) at NEW ENGLAND (12-3)
The Patriots have already clinched the AFC East for the 11th straight season, and a win over the division-rival Dolphins would give them a first-round playoff bye for the 10th year in a row.
OAKLAND (7-8) at DENVER (6-9)
Jon Gruden’s guys still have a long-shot chance at making the playoffs. No, really, they do. But the Raiders need a ton of help.
Oakland needs to beat Denver, of course. Then the Raiders need losses by Tennessee and Pittsburgh; a victory by Indianapolis; and at least one win by New England, Chicago, Detroit or the Chargers.
ARIZONA (5-9-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-7)
So long, Coliseum.
The Rams wrap up a disappointing season, playing their final game at the 96-year-old stadium before moving into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.
CHICAGO (7-8) at MINNESOTA (10-5)
The Vikings are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC after clinching a playoff berth for the third time in six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer.
The Bears had a big-time letdown a year after winning the NFC North at 12-4, and will miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.
NEW YORK JETS (6-9) at BUFFALO (10-5)
Buffalo has already clinched a playoff spot and coach Sean McDermott has said the starters will play, but they might not finish this one. A victory would give the Bills their most wins in a season since going 11-5 in 1999.
INDIANAPOLIS (7-8) at JACKSONVILLE (5-10)
Jacoby Brissett and the Colts need a win to avoid their second losing season in three years. It appeared a lock just a few weeks ago, but Indianapolis lost four straight until beating Carolina last week.
CLEVELAND (6-9) at CINCINNATI (1-14)
Cleveland will extend the NFL’s longest current postseason drought to 17 years.
The spotlight is on coach Freddie Kitchens, who could be done after just one season — and a loss to the lowly Bengals could seal his fate.
The Bengals have already clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in Apri.
ATLANTA (6-9) at TAMPA BAY (7-8)
The Falcons’ Matt Ryan and Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston are the only players with at least 10 300-yard passing games this season.
