Even in down year, special teams set Patriots apart

As frustrating as the New England Patriots have been at times this year, Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was proof that it could always be worse.
Even in a down year, the Patriots’ commitment to small details helps set them apart from the true dregs of the league. Nowhere was that disparity more clear this weekend than on special teams.
Facing a Chargers special teams group that ranks among the worst in NFL history, New England’s core special teamers took their hapless counterparts to the cleaners. The mismatch helped produce one of the team’s most complete wins in recent memory.
Start with Gunner Olszewski, who enjoyed by far his best performance as a professional. The second-year return man had two punt returns go for 60 or more yards, including a thrilling 70-yard return for his first career touchdown. He finished with 145 punt return yards overall.
Olszewski repeatedly found seams through the porous Chargers kick coverage unit, aided by terrific blocking from players like Matthew Slater and Donte Moncrief.
Later, Olszewski added a special teams tackle, and caught a 38-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
“It felt like we had the upper hand the whole time,” Olszewski said afterwards. “Complimentary football is what coach Bill preaches, and when you do it good things seem to happen.”
Good things certainly happened in the final minute of the first half. After the Patriots took a 21-0 lead on Cam Newton’s second touchdown run of the day, the Chargers opted to try and drive the length of the field rather than take a knee and regroup after the break.
Los Angeles reached midfield and attempted a 58-yard field goal as time expired. But the kick by Michael Badgley — aka the “Money Badger” — was blocked by Cody Davis, allowing Devin McCourty to scoop up the ball for a 44-yard touchdown.
Badgley also missed a 46-yard field goal, bringing him to 10 missed kicks on the year. Compare that to Patriots kicker Nick Folk, who hit a 32-yard field goal and went 6 for 6 on extra points, making him 20 for 22 on field goals and 26 for 28 on extra points overall.
On the other side of the punting game, Jake Bailey continued to prove why he’s among the best punters in football. The second-year standout accumulated 197 yards on four punts (49.3 per punt), dropping three inside the 20 with one going for 65 yards. Bailey was aided on one punt by special teams ace Justin Bethel, who in one smooth motion caught and saved a punt at the goal line to help pin the Chargers back at their own 5 yard line.
The Chargers, on the other hand, not only let Olszewski carve them up, but couldn’t figure out who was supposed to be on the field. They played one punt with 10 men on the field before later getting flagged for too many men to hand the Patriots a first down.
Guys like Olszewski, Slater, Bethel and Davis may not household names outside of New England, and specialists like Folk and Bailey don’t typically move the needle with the larger public. But a group of top-notch special teamers like them can mean the difference between an above average team hanging around in the playoff hunt like the Patriots and a bottom tier outfit like the Chargers.
They certainly made the difference on Sunday, and nobody put it better than safety Adrian Phillips, the former Charger who has had to do battle with the likes of Slater, Bethel and Davis throughout his career.
“Having all three of them on the field at the same time, I feel sorry for the other side,” Phillips said.
TWITTER: @MacCerullo.
