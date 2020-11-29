A 44-16 loss on a December afternoon would depress most people.
For Bob Hyldburg, it changed his life.
Then nine years old in December of 1967, Hyldburg went to Fenway Park with his uncle and saw the then-Boston Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills.
But after the game was when the magic happened. Hyldburg met Gino Cappelletti, three seasons removed from his MVP season and his life.
“Gino was one of my heros,” said Hyldburg, who helped organize a national campaign to attempt to get Cappelletti inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "He had great hands. He ran precise routes. He reminded me of Raymond Berry. And Gino was clutch. In fact, over the years interviewing people about Gino, they always would mention how clutch he was."
Hyldburg has compiled two books on the Patriots history – “Total Patriots” in 2009 and “Relive Patriots History,” released last month.
The first book, a Patriots' encyclopedia, focuses not only on statistics, but also photographs, player profiles, game-story recaps, and trivia.
The new book is the digs a little deeper with info, facts, memorable moments and nuggets on every player that has been on the Patriots roster since the team's inception in 1960.
"Relive Patriots History was published to coincide with my extensive work for the Patriots Hall of Fame interactive display of their all-time roster," said Hyldburg.
While he played Pop Warner and high school football in Bridgewater, his mark on the sport was this information and stats.
“I became an obsessed football fan when I started collecting football cards in 1970,” said Hyldburg. “I was 14 when I witnessed ‘Jumpin Joe Gerlach’ falling from a hot air balloon onto an air mattress on the 50-yard line during a Patriots halftime show in November 1972. I left early during a torrential rain storm in 1978, but did stand the entire game in a sleeping bag when they beat the Titans in the Playoffs in the coldest game ever in 2004.”
At one point former Patriots QB Steve Grogan gave him the nickname “Bob The Stat Man” because he provided the stats of every former player when they came to New England for autograph shows.
In August of 2016, the Patriots Hall of Fame hired me to update his fifty-plus year of statistics so that they could utilize them in an interactive computer display for their visitors. The immense project was completed earlier this year.
“Discovering the rich history of the Boston Patriots has been the most enjoyable part of the 20,000 or so hours that I have spent researching the 60 year history of our favorite football team,” said Hyldburg, who has noted many times about the Patriots practices held in Haverhill and Andover in the early years.
“Patriots fans are the most educated and are among the most passionate fans in all of sports,” added Hyldburg. “You will be amazed (in the new book) at how many memorable moments, fun facts and top 10 lists people will enjoy reliving.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
How to get "Relieve Patriots History"
You can go to Amazon.com and simply put in the name of Hyldburg's book, "Relive Patriots History" or you can DM him at @bobthestatman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.