BOSTON — The answer to the Boston Bruins’ need for a top six forward may reside just 25 minutes north of the TD Garden.
Well, technically that’s inaccurate. Former Phillips Academy hockey superstar and current New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider currently resides elsewhere, but he grew up in Boxford.
And he could be the perfect cure for what ails the Bruins up front.
Think about it. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound power forward who starred at Phillips, Masconomet and Boston College, barreling down the left wing boards and driving hard to the net — while wearing a Black-and-Gold sweater.
Kreider is 28-years-old. He’s an outstanding skater for a big man, has a rocket shot and can be mean when the situation calls for it on-ice.
He has a respectable 13 goals and 27 points in 42 games for a rebuilding Rangers team. He played in his 500th NHL game last week, and sits two points shy of 300 going into Thursday night’s game against New Jersey.
Well-liked by his teammates, Kreider serves as an alternate captain and has already had a few deep playoff runs with the Rangers, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. His remaining cap hit this season, according to capfriendly.com, is around $2.1 million.
But he’s also heading towards unrestricted free agency, which is why many folks feel he’ll be dealt prior to (or on) the NHL’s February 24 trade deadline. Reportedly, Kreider and the Rangers have been talking about an extension, but no progress has been made.
So the Bruins, who for the second straight game used Anders Bjork next to Krejci Thursday night against Winnipeg, could certainly use the strapping local boy to help in their efforts to return to — and win — the Stanley Cup. Think Charlie Coyle, a Weymouth kid who was a trade acquisition from Minnesota a year ago, but with a bit more flair and panache.
There are impediments in Boston’s way, however.
The biggest is that the Bruins are hardly alone in their pursuit of Kreider. A cavalcade of playoff contenders also feel landing a big fish like Kreider could be a positive when the postseason rolls around. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights are just some of the squads interested.
Pittsburgh needs a forward riding shotgun with Sidney Crosby. But would the Rangers deal Kreider to a Metropolitan Division rival, even if he’s only a rental?
Colorado has shown it’s ready to go for glory now and would love to add a player of Kreider’s stature. The defending champion Blues are without injured top scorer Vladimir Tarasenk. Vegas might be a wild card destination and Calgary would no doubt love to land Kreider, but rumors swirl that there’s a limited no-trade clause in his contract which prohibits him from being dealt to any Canadien clubs.
The Bruins have salary cap issues to deal with. Landing a player such as Kreider will take some maneuvering from general manager Don Sweeney, depending on whether the Rangers are looking for a young proven NHLer in return (Danton Heinen?) as well as a high draft pick and possibly a lower, conditional pick.
Then there’s the issue of Kreider being a rental player. If he’s dealt, there’s no guarantee he’ll sign a contract with said organization. How much are the Bruins willing to pony up for a player who might not be here come July 1st?
There are certainly other wingers the Bruins could turn to for second line help. But they were burned after trading for Rangers winger Rick Nash two years ago prior to the deadline. After giving up a first round pick, Nash barely made but a ripple in Black-and-Gold before retiring due to lingering injuries.
But Nash was far past his prime. Kreider is five years younger, still in his prime and worth the price they’d have to dole out for his services.
If they’re serious about making another push to win a Stanley Cup, the Bruins should also make the push and do what they can to land Kreider before someone beats them to it.
###
