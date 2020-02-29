Expectations grow for Mitch & Co. 

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Mitch Moreland has an accent. A tiny bit of Alabama, his new home. And a lot of Mississippi, where he was born, bred and schooled.
But the important thing when it comes to baseball, says Moreland in his thick southern drawl, is the language.
And the No. 1 reason he returned to the Boston Red Sox after a disappointing season for both he and his team is this: He and Boston speak the same language.
“I always liked coming to Boston when I was on the [Texas Rangers],” said Moreland, who spent 10 years in the Rangers organization, seven with the big club.
“People were always yelling and talking to you,” said Moreland, with a smile. “And they’d say some interesting things. But it never bothered me. In fact, I liked it.”
In case you’re wondering. Moreland, three-plus years into his gig with the Red Sox, says he loves you crazy, passionate and sometimes even negative New Englanders.
And how do we know beyond his words? His actions.
He signed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with a $3 million team option or $500,000 buyout for 2020.
The first-baseman/designated hitter had options this offseason. If not for lingering injuries to his back and quad, he was headed toward a career-best season that would’ve averaged out to 34 homers and 103 RBI if he played every day.
“There is a comfort level playing in a place you love and not having to move or start over in another clubhouse,” said Moreland. “It is one of best places to play in baseball. But I also love this group of guys.”
Moreland was told of “rumblings” referring to the lack of excitement surrounding this Red Sox team.
With Mookie Betts no longer here, and David Price, too, a lot of people are allegedly mad and not so willing to embrace the 2020 Red Sox.
He wasn’t buying it.
“I wouldn’t say that,” said Moreland. “Everywhere we play, home or away, it’s still sold out with Red Sox fans everywhere. I realize we lost a few great players. But Red Sox fans love the game and this team.”
They also love … no, make that demand … a winner, which seems a lot less likely particularly without Mookie.
We can probably expect Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to match last year. Moreland is part of a group, including Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr., that will have to do better.
“We have a lot of talent here,” said Moreland. “We still have a really good offense. We can hit. Our pitching is very good. We have a lot of talent on the mound, too. But you know what? It doesn’t matter how good you are on paper.”
Moreland does admit last year’s woes started immediately with the horrific start to the season, with records of 1-5, 5-10 and 11-17 before the end of April.
“Yeah, we got off to a bad start on that first trip (3-11), but we sort of recovered,” said Moreland. “Then we got some injuries and never got going. It ended up being a tough year. But those things happen in baseball.”
So do injuries to guys in their mid-30s, as it did keeping Moreland (back and quad) out of the lineup for nearly two months from May 25 to July 23.
“That’s my goal this season, to stay healthy, to take care of my body,” said Moreland. “That means doing the proper work, and stretching, and all that. That’s going to be very important for me.”
Speaking for several million New Englanders, “Ditto.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
