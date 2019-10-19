Fantasy Football: All told, 2019 has been a pretty solid year for football

The NFL has a lot to be proud of this year.
Earlier in the week, I wrote a pretty scathing — and in hindsight probably a tad too long — article criticizing the state of officiating.
And I stand by it. The league has a real problem on its hands when it comes to its officials.
And, sure, that certainly puts a damper on Sundays — when you’re just trying to watch a game only to see the dreaded yellow flag litter the field on four consecutive plays.
But, you know what, I also think the league has a lot to be proud of when it comes to the product on the field.
Patrick Mahomes (please come back soon) and Deshaun Watson — now that he has a left tackle — both look like real threats to finally dethrone Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC.
The Colts, having seemingly not lost a beat after Andrew Luck’s retirement a couple of weeks before the season, are a tremendous story.
Then you have backup QBs like Gardner Minshew keeping the Jaguars relevant, and Teddy Bridgewater keeping the Saints looking like a Super Bowl contender. And the Steelers, having lost Ben Roethlisberger, are still in it at just 2-4.
The undefeated Pats still loom large as the league’s main villain, but marquee franchises like the 49ers, Packers and Cowboys are giving their fans real hope. In fact, the NFC itself is loaded with competitive divisions. Whoever ends up representing that conference in the Super Bowl will have earned it.
Yes, the Dolphins, Bengals and Redskins are pathetically bad. But, I’d argue the other 29 teams in the league are capable of putting out a competitive product each week.
I think the league is in a really great spot, and I’m pretty excited to keep watching.
Good luck in Week 7, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants; vs. Cardinals — He’s getting Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram back against a Cardinals defense ranked 30th in yards allowed per game (414.0). The Giants should be rested after playing last Thursday.
2. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills; vs. Dolphins — The electric rookie returns from a month-long hamstring injury to the best possible matchup.
3. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys; vs. Eagles — As of Friday afternoon, both he and fellow receiver Amari Cooper seem likely to play. The Eagles’ secondary has been atrocious, so you’re comfortable with both players. But if Cooper (quad) doesn’t go, which is a possibility, then more targets for Gallup.
FADE
1. Alvin Kamara/Latavius Murray, RBs, Saints; at Bears — Kamara (ankle) is trending towards being out. But even if he does suit up, you don’t want to play a banged up version of him against the Bears coming off a bye. And if he’s out, don’t try to get cute and play the backup Murray. With the way these two defenses are playing, there won’t be too many points in this one.
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers; vs. Raiders — There’s a good chance he’ll be without his top three receivers, and the Raiders — coming off their bye — have been a sneaky-good defense. Expect a lot of work for running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
3. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals; vs. Jaguars — He’s in a rotten circumstance with how bad the team around him is — most notably his offensive line. I think he finds my bench and has to earn his way back into my lineup.
DFS START/AVOID
START
1. Evan Engram, TE, Giants; vs. Cardinals — He practiced in full all week so he should be good to go. The Cardinals just straight up don’t cover TEs for some reason, so Engram should be primed for a big game. Don’t feel bad about paying up for him.
2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars; at Bengals — A workhorse averaging 5.04 yards per carry takes on a defense that allows a league-worst 5.3. Match made in heaven.
3. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals; at Giants — Keep riding the hot hand, man. He’s reasonably priced and this game has shootout written all over it with these bad defenses.
AVOID
1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills; vs. Dolphins — I just don’t think he’s going to have to do much. The Bills can run all over Miami, and their top-5 defense in yards allowed is fully rested after their bye. Allen will have a fine day, but I don’t think he gives you the upside you’re looking for.
2. Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins; vs. 49ers — San Fran allows just a league-best 150.2 passing yards per game. He’s not the low-priced flyer you want this week. Go with either DK Metcalf or Will Fuller, who are priced similarly and have better matchups.
3. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions; vs. Vikings — The Vikings are one of the league’s best against the pass, and at this point Hockenson’s been relegated to strictly a red-zone guy. Which is good, you would think, but then you remember he’s dropped more TDs than he’s caught. How long before QB Matthew Stafford stops looking his way down there.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 7 — Los Angeles Chargers; vs. Titans
If there’s a team that’s been more disappointing then the Chargers this year, it’s been the Titans. Many think the switch from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill at QB will spark Tennessee. I’m not convinced.
