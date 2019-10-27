Fantasy Football: Bad weeks happen, and boy was last week one of them

Is ... is it safe to come back out?
Actually, is there even any of you still left out there? That’s the better question.
Last week was R.O.U.G.H for the ‘ole “Is This Just Fantasy?” scribe. Rough with a big, fat capitol R.
Each week, I give you six players that I like to exceed expectations, and six players who I think will flop. Here are some of the guys I told you to play last week, and how they ended up doing.
Daniel Jones (QB) — 223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 35 rush yards.
Devin Singletary (RB) — 7-26.
Michael Gallup (WR) — 3-34.
Evan Engram (TE) — 1-6.
Kyle Murray (QB) — 104 yards, 0 TDs, 26 rush yards.
And, for the sake of being equally terrible on both sides, here are a few of the guys I told you to shy away from.
Latavius Murray (RB) — 27-119, 2 TDs, 31 receiving yards.
Aaron Rodgers (QB) — 429 yards, 6 total TDs.
Josh Allen (QB) — 202 yards, 2 TDs, 32 rush yards.
It was truly my worst week of calls over the 1.5 years my editors have allowed me to do this column (and who knows how much longer I’ve got left to top it). But, it brings up a pretty solid talking point — one I’m sure I’ve made before.
You’re going to have your stinkers.
No matter how good your team is, there are going to be weeks where David Johnson plays the first snap of the game for the Cardinals before Chase Edmonds takes over the rest of the way.
With how short the fantasy season is, each week is precious. I know that.
But don’t do something drastic after one flop week from your team.
Just like I’m doing by writing this column, get back on your horse and put your best effort out there. And, to the two people left reading this (hi, Mom and Dad), lets get down to business.
Good luck in Week 8, everyone.
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills; vs. Eagles — Allen and the Bills should have a good day against an Eagles secondary ranked bottom-6 in both passing yards allowed per game (270.6) and passing TDs (14).
2. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions; vs. Giants — Last week’s 2-target, 1-reception game was an aberration. Before last week, the least amount of targets he’d seen in a game was eight. You should feel confident firing him back up against a Giants secondary that’s bottom-10 in passing yards allowed and completion percentage.
3. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets; at Jaguars — He finds the end zone at least once this week against a Jaguars defense allowing a mediocre 4.8 yards per carry.
FADE
1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns; at Patriots — His QB, Baker Mayfield, has thrown the most interceptions in the league. The Patriots defense has the most takeaways. This is setting up to be a disastrous day for the entire Browns offense.
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans; vs. Buccaneers — He’s always a threat to fall in for a 1-yard TD, but, rather surprisingly, the Bucs are first in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game (68.0) and yards per attempt (2.9). And that’s against Christian McCaffrey (twice), Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley. All of those guys are better than Henry.
3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers; at Bears — I doubt it’ll ever happen, but how long until the Chargers realize Austin Ekeler is just a better player right now and move him back to the starting role? Since returning from his holdout, Gordon is averaging a dismal 2.25 yards per carry and isn’t getting it done through the air. ... and the Chargers are 0-3.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans; vs. Buccaneers — He got the start last week and opened up the offense to the tune of 312 yards and two TDs. The Bucs stop the run, yes, but allow a league-worst 304.5 passing yards per game. If you want to save money at QB, he’s a great choice.
2. Ty Johnson, RB, Lions; vs. Giants — With Kerryon Johnson on IR, he should be the one to shoulder the bulk of the running back work. And he’s got a great matchup against the Giants to welcome him to the starter’s role.
3. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks; at Falcons — Atlanta gives up big plays. Metcalf makes big plays. He gives you the huge-game potential you need to win big money.
AVOID
1. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles; at Bills — The last two weeks have been rough, and owners have watched his production fall with the rise of TE teammate Dallas Goedert. The Bills will offer no rest to the fading Eagles offense.
2. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns; at Patriots — Just avoid all Browns this week.
3. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers; at Bears — He’s been too turnover-prone recently and the Bears D isn’t nearly as bad as they’ve played the past two weeks. He’s not the cheap QB you want to go with.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 8 — Indianapolis Colts; vs. Broncos
The Colts are getting healthier on defense with star linebacker Darius Leonard back in the fold, and the Broncos have already sold off WR Emmanuel Sanders to begin their rebuild.
